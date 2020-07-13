Prince William & Kate Middleton's 'Outrageous' Spending Has Critics Calling Them 'Entitled'

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton, Prince William
Splash News

When it comes to the royals, it looks like it's Kate Middleton and Prince William's turn to deal with a little bit of backlash. Apparently, people aren't happy with Will and Kate's recent spending decision, and they're slamming them for their splurge -- and some are even calling for an end to the monarchy in general. 

Yep, it's pretty intense.

  • Kate and Will reportedly spent about 15,000 pounds (almost $19K) on a privacy hedge in their yard. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    We can't blame them if they want to keep strangers out -- Express reported that it's to keep people from being able to watch them when they're outside. 

    We get that. And yes, that sounds like an expensive hedge ... but it's not really something they could have DIY-ed, even though both Kate and Will are pretty talented people. 

    • Advertisement

  • Now, an organization is campaigning for an end to the monarchy -- and the head of the organization has a lot to say about the royals' spending. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    Speaking to Express, the head of the organization Republic, Graham Smith, said that all royals think about is "their own lifestyles." 

    "They have a deep-seated sense of entitlement," he said. "They routinely spend money in the tens of thousands whether it is on their own homes or private plane and helicopter travel around the UK when they could easily take cars or trains. So this is typical of more of their spending."

    Wow. He didn't hold back! 

  • He seems especially upset that this money came from taxpayers. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    "If this is public money, this is an outrageous use of public money, 15,000 is more than people earn in a year," he continued. "They ought to accept the fact they have a really privileged life and not keep spending public money."

    Will and Kate aren't the only ones to receive criticism of their spending. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been called out in the past for what they've spent -- it seems to be a regular thing. 

  • The palace also issued a statement to the outlet about Will and Kate's recent purchase. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    The statement said: 

    "As part of the broader management of the Estate, the physical surroundings of Royal Residences are under constant review. From time to time, adjustments are made to the landscaping and gardens, including hedging."

    That doesn't confirm how much was spent ... but it doesn't deny it, either.

  • Here's hoping Will and Kate can find a way to make it up to the public. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    Not that they need to justify their desire for privacy to anyone -- all people should have that right, not just the royals (although it definitely makes sense that Kate and Will would especially want to keep prying eyes away from themselves and their children if possible. 

    As for abolishing the monarchy? Well, we'd love to know what Queen Elizabeth thinks about that. 

kate middleton royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement