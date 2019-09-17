Body Found in Lake Where Naya Rivera Disappeared

Splash News
Tanvier Peart
Tanvier Peart
Celebrities

Naya Rivera
Splash News

This year is seriously awful, and this week is getting sadder by the day -- and it's only Monday. As the world comes to grips with news Kelly Preston passed away this weekend after a quiet battle with breast cancer, it looks like the search for Glee star Naya Rivera is now over. Sadly, a body has been found at the same lake where the 33-year-old celebrity mom disappeared last week.

  • Naya was reported missing on Wednesday after a trip out to Lake Piru in California.

    'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing At A Lake In California
    Zuma/Splash News

    Authorities presumed she was dead a day later, according to People, with the search transitioning from a missing person to a recovery. Last week, Sgt. Shannon King of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told the media outlet that investigators would continue to search for Naya "at least through Tuesday."

    "There's no talk of either one way or the other after Tuesday," King said at the time. "Tuesday's sort of the projected date that we're discussing, and we're going to continue doing what we have been doing."

    • Advertisement

  • Her 4-year-old son was found on a boat alone that prompted a search for the former 'Glee' star.

    Josey, Naya's son with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was found alone with a life jacket on. Sadly, Naya was not in the boat, and her personal belongings -- along with an adult-size life jacket -- were found on the boat with Josey.

    The Fillmore Police Department revealed Naya and her son rented a pontoon boat at the lake to go swimming, and lake staff realized something might be wrong when her boat was late to be returned. They found it in the water, with her son sleeping aboard without his mom.

  • Authorities were not confident they would find Naya because of the "complicated" search.

    'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing At A Lake In California
    Zuma/Splash News

    "There's a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglement. Makes it unsafe for divers and a complicated search," Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the sheriff's police revealed during a press conference last week. "If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up."

  • During an earlier update, search and rescue were using a recent photo of Naya Rivera and her son in hopes of finding her.

    "There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove. We found where that cove was," Robert Inglis, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team member, told Us Weekly. "We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively."

    Although we don't know the details, it sounds as if Naya may not have been able to make it out of the lake because of rough swimming conditions.

  • On July 13, authorities recovered a body from the lake where Naya went missing ... and sources are confirming it's her.

    Though Ventura County officials have yet to confirm the identity of the body they recovered, TMZ reported "law enforcement sources" told the media outlet the body is, in fact, Naya Rivera. 

    We are truly at a loss for words ...

  • There are no words ...

    Although Naya's 4-year-old son seems to be doing fine, we cannot even begin to imagine how her family will navigate telling him is mommy is gone when the time comes. As thankful as we are that he is all right, we are dumbfounded with this news and hope her family is able to get some type of peace as they navigate their new normal.

celebrity death celebs

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement