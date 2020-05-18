Derick Dillard Just Dropped a Pretty Big Bomb About Why He's Feuding With the Duggars

It's been a couple of years since Derick Dillard and the Duggar family have officially been on bad terms, but could we be finding out what started it all? In a cryptic tweet he shared last week, Derick may have revealed the reason behind the feud between him and Jim Bob Duggar ... and it's definitely getting more and more interesting, to say the least.
Last week, Derick shared a tweet about everyone having their price.
He seemingly posted this out of nowhere, so it's hard to tell where he's going with this ... but given everything he's said about Jim Bob in the past (including how he withheld money from his children while filming Counting On), it would actually make a lot of sense if that's who this tweet was aimed at.
Could this whole thing have to do with the money and Jim Bob selling out at the price of his relationships with his children?
Then, he took to the Counting On Instagram to share more of his thoughts.
Commenting and talking to fans in the comments of the above post, Derick wasted no time really laying into TLC and the Duggars in general. It's pretty clear that Derick's not happy with the way anyone involved has treated his wife, Jill Duggar.
And now, he's speaking out even more than he already has.
In response to one comment, Derick told a fan that Jim Bob is still controlling things behind the scenes.
Well, that sounds horrible -- to say the least.
No wonder Jill and Derick both wanted to get away from not only the show but also from Jim Bob ... and it sounds like a good thing that they found a time where they could do it, even though it appears he's now focusing on tightening up on Jill's siblings.
No matter how we look at it, this is a toxic situation.
He also said the show "messed up" his family.
This is definitely heartbreaking to read. We know that Jill has struggled with the drama (and that she apparently can't see her siblings anymore or visit her parents' house without their presence and express permission) and it's such a bummer that this even had to happen in the first place.
Later in the comment thread, Derick said that he's planning on opening up about everything soon. We can't wait for that!
In the end, we just want Jill to be happy.
From everything we've gathered so far, it sounds like it's definitely for the best that she's no longer spending time around her parents, but there has to be a way for her to hang out with her siblings and find peace with it all too.
Hopefully, Derick will spill the beans soon. Maybe the only way forward would be for him to finally get everything out in the open.
