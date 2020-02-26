Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Look Happy & Relaxed in Recent Beverly Hills Sighting

Splash News
Remember when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were working members of the royal family and we used to see them out and about at royal engagements on an almost-weekly basis? Ah, that was a time. While we likely won't see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on official royal outings any more, they were just sighted in Beverly Hills recently. So there's that!
Last Friday, Meghan and Harry were seen in "matching masks" in Beverly Hills.
Photographers for the Daily Mail managed to snap the couple in their chic outfits and masks while they headed to collect their car from a valet in Beverly Hills. They were flanked by their security team -- who also were wearing masks -- as they evidently left "an appointment." No word on exactly what they were doing or with whom they were meeting.
In addition to getting some great snaps, the Daily Mail also criticized the couple for their hypocritical choice of vehicle.
"The couple were spotted exiting a building and getting into a gas-guzzling Cadillac SUV that has been dubbed in online reviews 'as far from environmentally-friendly as you can get' marking an unusual choice for the staunchly eco-conscious duo," the article read. Ouch!
The piece also commented on how Harry preached about sustainability before "taking four trips in 11 days on private jets that summer."
This isn't the first time Harry and Meghan have been spotted out and about since moving to LA.
Previously, they were seen holding hands, and again wearing masks, while delivering meals to people in need for Project Angel Food. And in addition to their charity work, Harry and Meghan were also seen walking their dogs near their home, which annoyed critics who felt that the whole dog walking bit was, in fact, a publicity stunt instead of general care for their pets.
Since their move to LA, Harry and Meghan have generally kept a pretty low profile.
In addition to their few outings, the royal couple has, like everyone, been partaking in video calls and Zoom meetings. Most recently, the pair participated in a call with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust about the Black Lives Matter movement. Other than these rare appearances, though, Harry and Meghan have been leading a relatively quiet life.
Overall, Meghan and Harry seem like they're doing OK these days.
