Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Look Happy & Relaxed in Recent Beverly Hills Sighting

In addition to getting some great snaps, the Daily Mail also criticized the couple for their hypocritical choice of vehicle.

"The couple were spotted exiting a building and getting into a gas-guzzling Cadillac SUV that has been dubbed in online reviews 'as far from environmentally-friendly as you can get' marking an unusual choice for the staunchly eco-conscious duo," the article read. Ouch!

The piece also commented on how Harry preached about sustainability before "taking four trips in 11 days on private jets that summer."