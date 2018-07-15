Royal Family Pic Hints at Tension Between Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth

Splash News
From the outside, it seemed like the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, the inimitable baby Archie, was a great day. In all of the photos we saw from the joyous occasion (and there weren't that many), Harry and Meghan appeared to be beaming with pride for their son. However, according to a new report, the day may not have been all sunshine and lollipops.
Initially, it was reported that the Queen's absence from Archie's christening was due to a scheduling conflict.
When a photo of the christening was released on social media, royal watchers noticed Queen Elizabeth's absence. Quickly after the rumblings started, it was reported that the Queen and Prince Philip had a "diary clash," which prevented them from attending the baptism. (They were already slotted to attend a number of events in Scotland.)
Now, though, a new book is claiming the monarch's absence from the photo -- and the day -- was more pointed than that.
According to Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, the Queen had had it with Harry and Meghan at that point.
"Pointedly, the queen and Prince Philip stayed away," an excerpt from the book reads, according to the Daily Star. "They had been generous and understanding at their best. But they simply now felt publicly embarrassed by Meghan's controlling behavior, said a well-placed palace insider."
However! It is worth noting that Queen also wasn't at the christening of Prince Louis.
Even though she attended both Prince George and Princess Charlotte's christenings, it was reported that she missed Louis's christening due to a scheduling conflict that William and Kate were previously made aware of.
"The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will not be attending today's christening," royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted at the time. "There's no health issue for the queen. She was working flat out in Scotland last week and has got a busy few days in London with the RAF Centenary event tomorrow and Trump on Friday."
TBH, it's a little hard to believe the Queen would intentionally miss the christening of a great-grandchild to prove a point.
For one, regardless of what she does or doesn't think of Meghan, surely she'd still want to see one of her great-grandchildren christened. And two, if anyone is capable of rising above uncomfortable situations and not being petty, it's the Queen. After all, she's the poster child for the royal family's mantra of "Never complain, never explain."
We're going to go ahead and believe there was a scheduling issue for the Queen that day.
Things certainly sound as if they're tense between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family (particularly since it was recently revealed that Meghan said she felt "unprotected" by the royal family when she was pregnant), but making up an excuse to avoid Archie's big day? Nah, we're not buying that one.
