Kate Middleton Reportedly Had an 'Intervention' With Prince Harry Before He Married Meghan

Splash News
There are so many stories about the fractured relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William and Kate Middleton, it's impossible to separate fact from fiction. That said, all of these stories seem to have one starting point: the Duke of Sussex's relationship with Meghan Markle. And now, because of course, there's a new story about how, before Harry and Meghan tied the knot, an intervention was held for him.
-
A new book claims Kate Middleton held an "intervention" for her brother-in-law before his wedding.
-
Prince William talked to his brother as well.
And as the story goes, it wasn't quite as "gentle" as Kate's approach. According to Howard and Tillet, the Duke of Cambridge was quite concerned with how fast Harry's relationship with Meghan was moving.
William's worries "came from wondering whether his brother was quite sure he wanted this whirlwind of Californian energy and dynamism taking over his life," the authors claim.
-
-
Understandably, Harry wasn't a huge fan of Will and Kate's so-called "intervention."
-
This theory seems like a bit of a stretch, TBH.
-
-
Whatever the real reasons are, one thing seems certain: Harry's relationship with his family isn't what it used to be.
