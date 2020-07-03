Kate Middleton Reportedly Had an 'Intervention' With Prince Harry Before He Married Meghan

There are so many stories about the fractured relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William and Kate Middleton, it's impossible to separate fact from fiction. That said, all of these stories seem to have one starting point: the Duke of Sussex's relationship with Meghan Markle. And now, because of course, there's a new story about how, before Harry and Meghan tied the knot, an intervention was held for him. 

  • A new book claims Kate Middleton held an "intervention" for her brother-in-law before his wedding. 

    In the book Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claim that Kate offered a number of "gentle" warnings before Harry and Meghan got married.

    According to the writers, the Duchess of Cambridge urged Harry to "go slow" and "reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care, and attention for them to integrate."

    As far as interventions go, seems pretty innocuous.

  • Prince William talked to his brother as well.

    And as the story goes, it wasn't quite as "gentle" as Kate's approach. According to Howard and Tillet, the Duke of Cambridge was quite concerned with how fast Harry's relationship with Meghan was moving. 

    William's worries "came from wondering whether his brother was quite sure he wanted this whirlwind of Californian energy and dynamism taking over his life," the authors claim.

  • Understandably, Harry wasn't a huge fan of Will and Kate's so-called "intervention."

    Harry was "so sensitive" to the unsolicited advice because it took him back to his mother's death, according to Style Caster. "Harry feels he couldn't protect his mother, so he's going all out to protect his wife," a source previously said.

    Howard and Tillett further this theory in their book, writing that Harry was "subconsciously seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age."

    "Meghan's confidence, commitment, drive, and ambition were irresistible," they added.

  • This theory seems like a bit of a stretch, TBH.

    Although, no doubt, Princess Diana's death profoundly affected both William and Harry -- and both men want to do right in honor of her -- was Harry really taken back to his mother's death when William and Kate warned him to pump the brakes? Hard to say. It's a possibility, sure, but also, maybe he just didn't appreciate his brother and sister-in-law meddling in his love life?

  • Whatever the real reasons are, one thing seems certain: Harry's relationship with his family isn't what it used to be. 

    Even though it's unlikely we'll ever get the real story of what went on behind closed palace doors -- ever -- hopefully, in the upcoming months, we'll see things between Harry and William and the rest of his family improve. They may not have all approved of his move to Los Angeles with Meghan, but hey, absence makes the heart grow fonder, right?

