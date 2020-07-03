Kate Middleton Reportedly Had an 'Intervention' With Prince Harry Before He Married Meghan

A new book claims Kate Middleton held an "intervention" for her brother-in-law before his wedding.

In the book Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claim that Kate offered a number of "gentle" warnings before Harry and Meghan got married.



According to the writers, the Duchess of Cambridge urged Harry to "go slow" and "reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care, and attention for them to integrate."



As far as interventions go, seems pretty innocuous.