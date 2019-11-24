Actress Kelly Preston Dies After Quiet Battle With Breast Cancer

Graham Whitby Boot/Allstar/Photoshot/AdMedia /SplashNews.com
If we had one wish this year, it would be to start it over. We are barely halfway through and have endured a global health issue, uncertainty, and loss ... so, so much loss. Sadly, it looks like things aren't letting up as news Kelly Preston passed away continues to make headlines, leaving people in complete and utter shock -- and sadness.
People magazine broke the news Kelly Preston died at 57 after her cancer battle in an exclusive that has so many dumbfounded.
"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a representative of the Preston-Travolta family told the outlet in a statement.
Kelly is survived by her husband, John Travolta, 66, and their living children -- daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 9. (Their third child, son Jett, died in January 2009 at 16.)
"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time ..." a family rep told the outlet.
Since her death on July 12, John Travolta took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John revealed about his wife of almost 30 years.
He continues:
"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.All my love,
JT"
His daughter, Ella, also posted a message about Kelly and the gratitude she has to call her mom.
"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what," the 20-year-old writes in an Instagram post about her mother.
"Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."
Kelly Preston's legacy includes a long list of projects -- including 'Jerry Maguire.'
Kelly played Avery Bishop, Jerry's (Tom Cruise) fiancée we loved to hate with a mean punch. In addition to the '90s hit, Kelly also starred in Nothing to Lose, Jack Frost, Battlefield Earth, The Cat in the Hat live-action movie, The Last Song, and Gotti.
In addition to her movie roles, Kelly Preston also had roles on series like Joey, Medium, and CSI: Cyber.
Our thoughts are with Kelly's loved ones.
We are still at a loss for words regarding Kelly Preston's passing. We had no idea she was battling cancer and hope she is finally able to rest in peace. Our thoughts are with the loved ones she leaves behind.
