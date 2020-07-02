New Photo Could Be Key for Authorities in Finding Naya Rivera's Body

Last Wednesday, Naya was reported missing when she didn't return a boat she rented at Lake Piru in California.

Instead, her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone on the boat, telling police that he and his mom had gone swimming but she hadn't come back up. Since then, authorities have been searching the lake to find Naya. Last we heard, the search was getting complicated because of how long it was taking to find her body, and authorities weren't hopeful they'd be successful at all.

But now, there's been a new development.