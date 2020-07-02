New Photo Could Be Key for Authorities in Finding Naya Rivera's Body

Splash News
Almost a week has passed since Naya Rivera's disappearance, but the search for the former Glee star continues -- this time with a clue that could end up being key to finding her. Police are using a photo Naya took of her son to figure out where her body may be, and it sounds like this is helping divers feel more confident they'll be able to locate her.
Last Wednesday, Naya was reported missing when she didn't return a boat she rented at Lake Piru in California.
Instead, her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone on the boat, telling police that he and his mom had gone swimming but she hadn't come back up. Since then, authorities have been searching the lake to find Naya. Last we heard, the search was getting complicated because of how long it was taking to find her body, and authorities weren't hopeful they'd be successful at all.
But now, there's been a new development.
Divers are using a photo Naya sent to her family while out on the boat as a clue.
According to what Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team member Robert Inglis told Us Weekly, Naya had taken a photo of Josey 90 minutes to two hours before he was found floating alone, and that gave the team a good idea of where to focus their search.
"There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove. We found where that cove was," he said. "We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively."
Naya may not have been able to make it out of the lake because of rough swimming conditions.
Inglis said that he doesn't believe Naya would have been able to get to the shore, based on how many rocks and steep hills there are, and that she may not have been able to make it back to the boat.
"What I suspect is that the winds kicked up. Those pontoon boats are very light, and when you push them, it can get away from you," he said. "She might've tried to swim after the boat. But that's all speculation. Once we do locate her, that'll answer a lot more questions."
Police are still searching cabins around the lake after fans on social media demanded they be more thorough.
An official from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that people on Twitter have been pressuring them to keep looking in the cabins -- just in case Naya made it there -- but they don't believe that's possible. At this point, they still think she's in the water, but the poor visibility has made it very difficult for divers to search for her.
The search for Naya was expected to continue Monday morning.
TMZ added that authorities will keep looking for her on a day-to-day basis, although possibly not with the same intensity as time continues to pass. Hopefully, Naya's body will be found soon so her family can have some closure on this heartbreaking situation.
