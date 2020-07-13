15 Times the Cambridge Kids Favored Princess Diana



KensingtonRoyal/Instagram Sadly, Princess Diana passed away long before her son, Prince William, got married or had children, but the royal kids have kept their grandmother's memory alive in so many ways -- and William has made sure to pass on Princess Diana's legacy as well. According to People magazine, William has said that he goes out of his way to keep the idea of Diana -- whom Will refers to as "Granny Diana" -- present in his home. "We've got more photos up around the house now of her, and we talk about her a bit and stuff," he said. "So, I do [when] regularly putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives, and so it’s important that they know who she was and that she existed."

Prince William has mentioned in the past that becoming a father brought up some of the pain of his mother's death. Diana died tragically in a car accident when Will was just 15 years old. "Having children is the biggest life-changing moment. It really is," he said, according to the Today show. "When you've been through something traumatic in life, that is, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it's a very different phase of life, and there's no one there to kind of help you."

But the prince has also been vocal about how much his mother meant to him, and he is definitely channeling some of her parenting techniques with his own kids -- and how fun that the Cambridge kids have all honored Diana in their own ways to keep her memory alive for William.

Here are 15 times that Charlotte, George, and Louis favored Diana.