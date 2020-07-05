Tori Roloff Claps Back at Critics Who Think They Know How to Parent Her Kids Better

On July 11, Tori shared a family photo of herself sitting on a blanket outside while holding Lilah in her lap with Jackson standing next to her, planting a kiss on her cheek. In the caption, Tori addresses some statements she's been receiving over the past little while.

"I am not responsible for teaching the world anything about dwarfism or a pandemic or any other global issue," she started. "However, it is my privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues."

She went on to explain that she didn't choose to be in the public eye, adding, "I fell in love and I chose my husband then and I choose him every day since. This all comes along with him and our family and I feel like I've done a damn good job of being the best I can be."