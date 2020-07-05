Tori Roloff Claps Back at Critics Who Think They Know How to Parent Her Kids Better

It's not easy to be a parent. Not only because no handbook walks us through difficult situations – which will always come up – but because people are not forgiving. Add social media into parenting, and everyone thinks they know what's best for everyone else. Add in a level of fame, a large platform, and those critics are even louder. Tori Roloff has had enough of people thinking they know better when it comes to her children, and she's not biting her tongue anymore.
Tori Roloff is done with people criticizing her parenting.
The 28-year-old star of Little People, Big World has two children, 3-year-old Jackson and 7-month-old Lilah, whom she shares with her husband, Zach Roloff. Tori has a large Instagram following of more than 1.4 million people who follow her adventures as a family.
Her husband, and both of her children, have has achondroplasia, and Tori often shares photos of life with her family. However, lately, critics have questioned her parenting, specifically how she handles the health of her children.
Tori took to Instagram to hit back at critics who call her parenting into question.
On July 11, Tori shared a family photo of herself sitting on a blanket outside while holding Lilah in her lap with Jackson standing next to her, planting a kiss on her cheek. In the caption, Tori addresses some statements she's been receiving over the past little while.
"I am not responsible for teaching the world anything about dwarfism or a pandemic or any other global issue," she started. "However, it is my privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues."
She went on to explain that she didn't choose to be in the public eye, adding, "I fell in love and I chose my husband then and I choose him every day since. This all comes along with him and our family and I feel like I've done a damn good job of being the best I can be."
She hit even harder and told people to back off.
"I don't owe you anything. You don't own me. You can't manipulate me," Tori said. "This is my instagram and I can choose what I want to share. If this doesn't sit well with you... I'm sorry. It's not my job to change your mind." She ended the post off with a peace finger emoji.
Tori didn't share anything further to hint at specifics as to what she was talking about. However, some comments filled people in saying that Tori has been getting a lot of concern critics who get too nosy about her son, Jackson.
According to the comments, Tori is specifically addressing messages she's been receiving over an Instagram story and a post she shared a week ago.
When someone asked in the comments what happened, another filled them in saying this stems from an Instagram story, which is no longer viewable.
"Yes I saw it's no longer on her story. People were saying she was not wearing a mask and not social distancing and also that she needed to get Jackson's legs looked at by a doctor," the said. "Ridiculous. She said Jackson is only 3 and she will do whatever she needs to do when the doctor advises and that it's no one's business." Adding, "As for not wearing a mask, she was in her own house. She said a lot more but that's the short version . I respect that she stood up for herself and her family."
The comments regarding her son's health came from a Fourth of July family photo Tori shared.
