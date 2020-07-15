15 Celebs Who Accused Other Stars of Cheating

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Splash News



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Splash News What a weird week for Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith. These two have had rumors of an unorthodox marriage swirling for years. Whether there was cheating involved, or they had an open marriage, it was always a little different from the messiness of most celebrity cheating scandals. Will and Jada always managed to keep it classy. They present such a wholesome image and seem so supportive of each other, that it was shocking to learn recently that they had considered splitting up forever! But that's what happened during a very special edition of Jada's Red Table Talk series. It all started when rapper August Alsina came into the picture -- and talked about his affair with Jada.

Jada's got more than 20 years on August. "Aug" was friends with her and Will's son, Jaden Smith, when he was having serious health and wellness issues. The Smiths took him in to give him the support he needed. At the same time, Jada and Will were going through marriage struggles all couples go through. This led Jada to look for happiness elsewhere, and she found it in an "entanglement" with Aug.



The Red Table Talk episode is not to be missed. It's actually a really mature discussion between two people who have gone through thick and thin. Jada is deep and reflective, and Will clearly shows his vulnerability. (We can tell that even though they don't like each other, they will always love each other.)

