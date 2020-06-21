Jinger Duggar Posts Love Note to Husband, But Fans Don't Buy It

Jinger posted a cute photo on Instagram, along with a love note to her husband, but not everyone saw it the same way.

On July 10, Jinger shared a photo to her Instagram profile, which comes with 1.3 million fans. The picture is a more candid-looking shot of herself with Jeremy; she's awkwardly hugging him while he gives a thumbs up. Jinger is adorably smiling while Jeremy looks a little caught off guard.

"We have the best laughs together, enjoy the deepest conversations, and make the most memories anywhere we go," she wrote in the caption. Adding, "I guess that’s just one of the perks of marrying your best friend ❤️ I love you to the moon and back, Jeremy Joseph."