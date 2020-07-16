Kate Middleton's Net Worth: Why the Duchess Is Not as 'Common' as People Think

Image: Splash News



Splash News We love the royal family for so many reasons, and one is opulence. From the clothes, to the jewelry, events, pageantry, and their titles, their lives are like a dream. (Don't we all dream of being fantastically rich?) A life of ultra luxury doesn't come cheap, though, and the royals have assets for days -- or years... centuries really. Their fortunes keep growing and growing, in part because people who marry into the family tend to be people of means themselves. ... and Kate Middleton is no exception.

Compared to the royals, her fortune is modest. That will change, though; as she ascends the royal ranks, Kate stands to make serious bank. Kate -- along with Meghan Markle -- is actually considered a "commoner," especially compared to others who have joined the royal family through nuptials -- like Princess Diana, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Read more about Kate's wealth -- past, present, and future. Maybe, just maybe the Duchess of Cambridge will prove she's not as common as people think.