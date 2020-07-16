Kate Middleton's Net Worth: Why the Duchess Is Not as 'Common' as People Think

Splash News
We love the royal family for so many reasons, and one is opulence. From the clothes, to the jewelry, events, pageantry, and their titles, their lives are like a dream. (Don't we all dream of being fantastically rich?) A life of ultra luxury doesn't come cheap, though, and the royals have assets for days -- or years... centuries really. Their fortunes keep growing and growing, in part because people who marry into the family tend to be people of means themselves.
Compared to the royals, her fortune is modest. That will change, though; as she ascends the royal ranks, Kate stands to make serious bank. Kate -- along with Meghan Markle -- is actually considered a "commoner," especially compared to others who have joined the royal family through nuptials -- like Princess Diana, and Sarah, Duchess of York.
Read more about Kate's wealth -- past, present, and future. Maybe, just maybe the Duchess of Cambridge will prove she's not as common as people think.
-
Entering the Royal Family With a Big Bank Account1
Although her lifestyle wasn't as lavish as it is now, Kate was living quite well when she got engaged to William. Her net worth at the time, reportedly, was estimated to be roughly $7 million -- which is not too shabby for someone not attached to the royal family.
-
Daughter of Successful Business Owners2
Kate was a cute 4-year-old when her mom, Carole Middleton, founded Party Pieces with her husband, Michael. Carole was frustrated that she couldn't find adorable children's party supplies in town and decided to take matters into her own hands. Now, Party Pieces is worth $40 million and sells supplies for parties for adults and children. Themes include "casino" for adults, and narwhal, Harry Potter, and Peppa Pig for children.
-
-
A Part of the British "Landed Gentry"3
Michael Middleton's family was part of Britain's "landed gentry," not nobility, but upper class, aristocratic families who owned land and by and large did not have to work for income. (Must be so nice!) Many of her paternal ancestors were solicitors, or attorneys, so Kate comes definitely comes from some type of wealth.
-
Modest Family Inheritance4
Kate's grandfather, Peter Middleton, was a pilot (he apparently flew alongside Prince Philip back in the '60s) who left an $800,000 estate when he died. The money was split among his family, leaving Michael Middleton, Kate's father, with a $130,000 inheritance. It's a modest sum compared to the family's current wealth, but that chunk of change likely made it easier for the Middletons to start their successful business.
-
-
London Apartment5
Before they built their families and their royal cred, Kate and sister Pippa lived large in a three-bedroom, two-story flat in the heart of London's Chelsea neighborhood. Their parents purchased the apartment in 2002 for $963,000, and sold it for $2.3 million in 2019. (That's a handsome profit.) Since the apartment was an investment in the Middleton sisters' lifestyle, perhaps mom and dad shared some of the gains with Pippa and Kate as they started a new phase in their lives.
-
Holding Down a Regular Job6
Kate does have some business experience vis-a-vis her parents business. She also worked as an accessory buyer for fashion chain Jigsaw, a luxury British clothing line whose styles Kate wore frequently. Reportedly, Kate got along well with her co-workers and worked diligently on photo shoots and other duties. She was already dating William, so it would have been easy for her to coast on her royal association.
We love to see it!
-
-
Kate Made a Modest Salary in Her Fashion Job7
Given some of her duties -- which included running errands and getting snacks for photo shoot crews -- we wouldn't expect Kate's salary as an assistant buyer to have been very high. According to Glassdoor, an average salary for a buyer in London is $32,994 (that's in US dollars). Sounds about right for most entry-level positions of this type. Fortunately for Kate, she didn't have to worry about working her way up the ladder or fighting for pay equity.
-
Kate's Net Worth May Be Close to $10 Million8
Tucked in between Sophie Wessex and Zara Tindal, Kate is the 10th wealthiest member of the royal family. With a cool $7 million upon marrying into the family, she acquired a couple million more through real estate and royal jewels. As it happens, royal duties are largely paid for from an existing trust (see below), so Kate has been sitting pretty on her family's nest egg ever since becoming a duchess.
-
-
Prince William's Wealth is Four Times as Large as Kate's9
Thanks to inheritances from Princess Diana and the Queen Mother, William's accounts are far heftier than Kate's. His net worth totals about $40 million. This makes him the fifth-wealthiest member of the royal family. Only Andrew, Edward, Charles, and the Queen possess more wealth.
-
The Cambridges' Are Supported In Part Through a Royal Trust10
With a combined $50 million net worth, Kate and William probably aren't making a huge dent in it, considering their royal duties and many living expenses are funded by the Duchy of Cornwall, Prince Charles's massive estate that William will eventually inherit when his dad becomes king. Interestingly, the estate pays for the royals's attire (thanks, Dad) that includes all of Kate's amazing looks.
-
-
Kate, William, & Harry Split an Allowance11
The luckiest kids we knew growing up got maybe $5 or $10 for a weekly allowance. (That's a few hundred dollars for the year.) In 2019, Kate, Will, and Harry received $6.5 million from Duchy of Cornwall, via Prince Charles, to pay for their royal activities. Let's see, that works out to about $125,000 each week -- about $40,000 per young royal.
Pocket change!
-
Inheriting a Fortune in Jewelry Alone12
Harry and William received Princess Diana's jewelry collection upon her death, and both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have donned some of the exquisite pieces. Kate's engagement ring belonged to Diana, and it alone is worth about $500,000 today. In addition, Kate's favorite tiara, the Lover's Knot, also belonged to Princess Diana and is estimated to be worth $2 to $4 million.
Add the pieces that Kate will likely inherit from the Queen one day, and those shiny assets alone add up to a fortune.
-
-
Kate Boosts the Economy By $1 Billion ... Just By Getting Dressed13
The "Kate Effect" is real. With every new outfit -- even her recycled outfits -- she inspires people around the world to try to emulate her effortless style. The British economy is definitely bolstered by Kate's mere sartorial existence. It's estimated that Kate adds more than $1 billion to the fashion industry in UK alone.
-
A 700-Year-Old Royal Asset Handed Down Through Generations14
The Duchy of Cornwall is a vast estate with around 53,000 hectares (nearly 131,000 acres) of land in 23 counties. Established by Edward III in 1337, it generates incomes through commercial management of its land and properties, as well as an investment portfolio. When Prince William becomes king, William and Kate will take over asset management -- and that means more money for the Duchess of Cambridge (or by that time, Cornwall).
-
-
A $1 Billion Inheritance15
When Kate and William acquire the assets in the Duchy of Cornwall, their net worth will skyrocket by more than $1 billion. The estate continues to generate eight-figure income each year. In 2018, the Duchy of Cornwall grew by more than $21 million in value. That's money that Prince Charles uses to support his kids and fund charitable causes.