Instagram Clue Leads Duggar Fans To Believe Jill Isn't Allowed To Spend Time With Her Siblings

There have been a lot of rumors lately about the restrictions Jim Bob Duggar puts on his children, and his latest might include his own daughter, Jill Duggar -- all thanks to the rift between him and her husband, Derick Dillard. It seems Jill may not be allowed to see her siblings, thanks to recent Instagram updates. Uh oh.
It all started when Jill shared photos from when she celebrated her brother, James, and his birthday.
Jill shared several pictures from their outing, which included her sons, Samuel and Israel, as well as her older sister, Jana Duggar, and some of their other siblings.
"We had fun celebrating my brother James' birthday earlier today with some breakfast and mini golf," she wrote in her caption.
Looks like they had fun!
This seemed to be separate from the birthday celebration James had with the rest of his family.
The Duggars shared this photo on their own family Instagram account, and as far as we can tell, Jill was definitely not included in the festivities that were at her parents' house.
The real question, though, is whether Jill skipped out willingly or if she celebrated with James in the morning because she wasn't allowed to be with her youngest siblings at their home? Hmm ...
We already know Jill is likely unwelcome at her parents' house when they're not around.
Derick has shared a lot of Duggar insight over the past couple of years, and not too long ago, he told a fan online that he and Jill aren't allowed at the big house unless Jim Bob and Michelle are present. Seems like a little much for her not to be able to visit the house she grew up in, right?
If that rule still stands, Jill would have been allowed to come celebrate James, which leads us to believe that Jim Bob may have tightened up the rules even more.
It's been a while since we've seen Jill around her parents.
And as far as we can tell, she's been celebrating holidays separately from them, too, only seeing her siblings once in a while -- and seemingly without Jim Bob and Michelle around.
These days, Jill seems to be spending most of her time with friends and her cousin, Amy Duggar, who's also known for being a bit of a rebel, so it sounds like regardless of what rules her parents have in place, she's not really up for a ton of family time these days.
We get it.
We just hope Jill is able to see her siblings if she wants to.
Regardless of how fractured her relationship with her parents might be, she deserves to be able to spend time with her family -- especially her sisters, who she's always been so close with.
We hope Jill's doing well. She certainly seems happier now that she and Derick are doing their own thing, and hopefully, that'll continue ... without her parents' input.
