Instagram Clue Leads Duggar Fans To Believe Jill Isn't Allowed To Spend Time With Her Siblings

It all started when Jill shared photos from when she celebrated her brother, James, and his birthday.

A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 7, 2020 at 6:53pm PDT

Jill shared several pictures from their outing, which included her sons, Samuel and Israel, as well as her older sister, Jana Duggar, and some of their other siblings.

"We had fun celebrating my brother James' birthday earlier today with some breakfast and mini golf," she wrote in her caption.



Looks like they had fun!