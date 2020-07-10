Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Blasted For 'Lecturing' People on Privilege

Splash News
It seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get criticized for just about everything they do, and now, it's because they've been outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement. After their video call earlier this month, Meghan and Harry are getting backlash for "lecturing" people while benefiting from the royal family's privilege at the same time.
During a video call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, Harry called out the Commonwealth for their past behavior.
While speaking with young leaders on the call, Harry pointed out that the Commonwealth needed to do better at acknowledging where they've gone wrong in the past and changing the path forward.
"So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do," he said. "It's not going to be easy, and in some cases, it's not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done because guess what -- everybody benefits."
Now, Harry and Meghan are getting flack for speaking out.
The couple was called 'painfully privileged.'
Meghan was also called out in particular for being so new to the Commmonwealth.
Regardless of the criticism, it's good that Harry and Meghan spoke up.
