Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Blasted For 'Lecturing' People on Privilege

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have joined a @queenscomtrust discussion with young leaders on the topics of fairness, justice and equal rights. The QCT has been holding weekly conversations with young people in response to the #BlackLivesMatter movement. pic.twitter.com/vMLlk1P501

While speaking with young leaders on the call, Harry pointed out that the Commonwealth needed to do better at acknowledging where they've gone wrong in the past and changing the path forward.

"So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do," he said. "It's not going to be easy, and in some cases, it's not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done because guess what -- everybody benefits."

