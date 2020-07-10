Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Blasted For 'Lecturing' People on Privilege

It seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get criticized for just about everything they do, and now, it's because they've been outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement. After their video call earlier this month, Meghan and Harry are getting backlash for "lecturing" people while benefiting from the royal family's privilege at the same time.

  • During a video call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, Harry called out the Commonwealth for their past behavior. 

    While speaking with young leaders on the call, Harry pointed out that the Commonwealth needed to do better at acknowledging where they've gone wrong in the past and changing the path forward.

    "So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do," he said. "It's not going to be easy, and in some cases, it's not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done because guess what -- everybody benefits."

  • Now, Harry and Meghan are getting flack for speaking out. 

    According to Express, during his TalkRadio show, host Dan Wootton said that since Harry benefited from the Commonwealth's outdated attitude about race as a white royal, he shouldn't be "lecturing" others about it. 

    "I have always thought that identity politics is really just a way for posh people to pretend to be oppressed," caller Brendan O'Neill said on the show. "I think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest shenanigans is proof of that."

  • The couple was called 'painfully privileged.'

    "We have them lecturing the rest of us about our supposed privilege," O'Neill said. "They are lecturing the rest of us to look into our souls and expel all the racism. Meghan and Harry are lecturing us on history which most of us having nothing to do with." 

    We may not have been around for the past, but as humans, we all have a duty to do better than those who came before us did ... and that's what this movement is all about. Seems like Meghan and Harry are just trying to get the word out about it? 

  • Meghan was also called out in particular for being so new to the Commmonwealth.

    "Why on Earth are we being lectured on this by Meghan Markle, a Hollywood actress," Wootton chimed in. "Someone who has spent two years in the Commonwealth and decided to get the hell out because she hated it so much."

    It might be because Meghan has firsthand experience with racism, being that she's part of the black community? And now that she has such a large platform, why shouldn't she use it to speak out? 

  • Regardless of the criticism, it's good that Harry and Meghan spoke up. 

    Change begins with each of us doing our part, and we can't fault Harry and Meghan for doing theirs. Of course, as a member of the royal family and a white dude in general, Harry has inherent privilege that many don't have, but that makes it all the more important for him to speak out against racist behavior when he sees it. 

    Hopefully, they'll continue making their voices heard. This movement is too important to stay quiet. 

