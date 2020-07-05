There Is a Rule That Could Disqualify a Royal From Becoming King or Queen

Splash News
As far as the British royal family is concerned, we know there's an order to things -- after Queen Elizabeth steps down, Prince Charles is up next, and then it will be Prince William's turn. But just being born into the family doesn't guarantee someone the throne. Apparently, there's a rule that could disqualify an heir from becoming king or queen ...
-
The one rule that could keep someone from inheriting the throne? It all has to do with religion.
-
The rule that the King or Queen cannot be Catholic is outlined on the royal family's website.
-
-
Not only can an heir not be Catholic, but they also have to be a part of the Church of England.
-
However, the family has loosened rules around religion a bit in recent years.
-
-
Who knows? Maybe one day the rule will change -- maybe not.
But for now, it's pretty much a requirement to be king or queen, and fortunately, everyone who's been born into the royal family falls into that category automatically, which is good for Prince William!
So wait, does this mean to avoid the throne, all someone would have to do is convert? That's pretty interesting ... but so far, it doesn't seem like it's happened yet!
