A Royal Policy May Be Responsible for Meghan Markle Wanting To Leave Royal Family

Splash News
At this point, it's safe to say that, short of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry giving a tell-all interview or writing a tell-all book or doing anything involving the words "tell" and "all," we're not going to know the precise reason they decided to step down from their roles as senior royals. However, there are a lot of clues surrounding the cause of Megxit, and now, according to a new report, there's another theory.
-
According to People, Meghan took issue with a specific policy of the palace.
-
Meghan particularly didn't like this policy when she was pregnant.
-
-
However, the palace doesn't want this policy to make family members feel more vulnerable -- it's an actual media tactic.
-
Stepping down from their royal duties has given Harry and Meghan more freedom to speak freely.
Although they started speaking out against tabloids toward the end of their time as working royals (See: Harry & Meghan: An African Journey), the Sussexes have made their disdain for certain media outlets more apparent than ever, now that they're free of stifling royal rules (See: Harry and Meghan suing the tabloids and refusing to work with a number of media companies.)
-
-
Hopefully, Meghan will find some peace now that she's free to speak her mind and push back when untrue things are being said about her.
It may not be the way Prince Harry is accustomed to -- or how the palace wants to see things done -- but a person can only take so much before they snap, no?
Even though all members of the royal family have experienced their fair share of negative press, Meghan's was at a different level. Here's to hoping she feels vindicated by being able to speak her truth.
Share this Story