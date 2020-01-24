A Royal Policy May Be Responsible for Meghan Markle Wanting To Leave Royal Family

At this point, it's safe to say that, short of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry giving a tell-all interview or writing a tell-all book or doing anything involving the words "tell" and "all," we're not going to know the precise reason they decided to step down from their roles as senior royals. However, there are a lot of clues surrounding the cause of Megxit, and now, according to a new report, there's another theory. 

  • According to People, Meghan took issue with a specific policy of the palace.

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    As royal fans know, in general, the palace subscribes to the "never complain, never explain" way of life. Meaning, when negative stories are written about royals, regardless of whether they're true, they stay tight-lipped. (Sort of akin to the Queen's "Keep calm and carry on" mantra.)

    Meghan wasn't a fan of this. "The go-to position [at the palace] was no comment or to ignore stories, and people actively prevented her from responding to stuff that we knew to be untrue," a source told the magazine. "That is what she is taking issue with."

  • Meghan particularly didn't like this policy when she was pregnant. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    As a number of negative stories came out about the duchess -- how she held her bump too much, how she wasn't really pregnant, how she was difficult, how she shunned her father and family -- Meghan reportedly, understandably, felt incredibly vulnerable. As Vanity Fair pointed out, that may be what her legal team is talking about when it said she felt "unprotected" by the palace.

  • However, the palace doesn't want this policy to make family members feel more vulnerable -- it's an actual media tactic. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    "The palace teams are faced with the difficulty that when things go wrong -- particularly on private life matters -- quite often any action taken with the media makes it worse," an insider told People. "It's not that the royal household doesn't want to help -- more that they don't want to make it worse by giving a gossipy story more oxygen."

  • Stepping down from their royal duties has given Harry and Meghan more freedom to speak freely.

    Although they started speaking out against tabloids toward the end of their time as working royals (See: Harry & Meghan: An African Journey), the Sussexes have made their disdain for certain media outlets more apparent than ever, now that they're free of stifling royal rules (See: Harry and Meghan suing the tabloids and refusing to work with a number of media companies.)

  • Hopefully, Meghan will find some peace now that she's free to speak her mind and push back when untrue things are being said about her. 

    It may not be the way Prince Harry is accustomed to -- or how the palace wants to see things done -- but a person can only take so much before they snap, no?

    Even though all members of the royal family have experienced their fair share of negative press, Meghan's was at a different level. Here's to hoping she feels vindicated by being able to speak her truth.

