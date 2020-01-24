A Royal Policy May Be Responsible for Meghan Markle Wanting To Leave Royal Family

As royal fans know, in general, the palace subscribes to the "never complain, never explain" way of life. Meaning, when negative stories are written about royals, regardless of whether they're true, they stay tight-lipped. (Sort of akin to the Queen's "Keep calm and carry on" mantra.)

Meghan wasn't a fan of this. "The go-to position [at the palace] was no comment or to ignore stories, and people actively prevented her from responding to stuff that we knew to be untrue," a source told the magazine. "That is what she is taking issue with."

