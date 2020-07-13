20 Quick Facts About Prince William

Image: SplashNews



SplashNews Prince William, the future king of England, has been in the spotlight since he was just a little boy. The media has chronicled seemingly every minute detail of his existence, because the public demands it. It's hard not be curious about someone who will one day sit at one of the most important thrones in the world, even if that throne is a largely symbolic one. Prince William has spent all of his life as a beloved world figure, and as he gets closer and closer to the kingship, we all want to know as much as possible about who he is -- and his undoubtedly unique experience in the world.

Perhaps, somewhat surprisingly, there are some things even the most dedicated followers and fans of the British royal family might not know about the ever-charming Prince William. The Prince's life after Princess Diana and before Kate Middleton was much more low-key than it is now, and one could argue that those were actually his most formative years. Those were the years he was busy stockpiling the knowledge and experiences that will ensure that when the time comes he is a well-rounded, informed, and compassionate king.

There's so, so much for us to learn!

From birth to present, there are lots of interesting and even lesser known facts about Prince William that not all of us are privy to. Keep reading to find out 20 fast facts about the Duke of Cambridge that are sure to impress anyone whose even remotely interested in the royal family -- and the future king of the United Kingdom himself.