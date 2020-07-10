Prince William & Kate Middleton Have a Special Strategy To Protect Their Marriage

After nine years of marriage, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem just as in love as ever -- so what's their secret? Recently, a royal expert weighed in on how Will and Kate make their marriage work, and it's actually something that any of us could use in our own relationships, whether we're royal or not. 

After all, who doesn't want a love like the one these two have? 

  • Will and Kate's successful marriage comes down to one thing: equality.

    Recently, royal expert Camilla Tominey appeared on a documentary called Kate, Working Class to Windsor, opening up about how she thinks Will and Kate have managed to stay on the same page for so many years -- and it's something that didn't exist in the marriage between Will's parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana

    "One of the secrets of the success of their marriage is they seem much more equal than say, for instance, Charles and Diana," Tominey said. 

  • Kate's also the calm one in their relationship, keeping Will level-headed.

    Tominey continued

    "She's the yin to his yang in that he, although a level-headed, down the line kind of guy, can be prone to a few temper tantrums and likes to dig his heels, and knows his own mind. Sometimes he gets quite angry and one gets the impression she is the one reigning him in, saying, 'OK, keep calm'."

    Because we've heard that Will has a bit of a temper, this makes a lot of sense.

  • The fact that Kate didn't come from a royal upbringing helps too. 

    "I also think Kate is brilliant for William because she has been so well brought up in such a loving and stable family, the kind of family never had, that that is kind [of] grounding for him," Tominey said. "And actually her middle-classless and her lack of aristocratic airs and graces and the fact that she isn't royalty is no bad thing because it dilutes the royal family a little bit and reminds this man what real life is like."

    So Kate's good for the whole family? Yep, we totally believe it.

  • Kate and Will did come from totally different backgrounds, giving them each a unique perspective. 

    It's hard to compare anything to what growing up royal must be like, but we can guarantee it's probably not too similar to what Kate Middleton experienced when she was a kid. And now that these two are raising children of their own, that difference in perspectives can help them raise Charlotte, George, and Louis in a well-rounded way, grounded in reality but with respect for royal traditions at the same time.

  • Here's hoping they'll continue to live happily ever after.

    We honestly couldn't imagine a world where these two weren't a couple ... and hopefully, we'll never have to. After all, they've already got nine years of marriage -- and many more years than that as friends and partners -- under their belt. If they've made it work this long, there's no doubt in our minds that they're definitely going to go the distance.

