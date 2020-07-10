Prince William & Kate Middleton Have a Special Strategy To Protect Their Marriage

Splash News
After nine years of marriage, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem just as in love as ever -- so what's their secret? Recently, a royal expert weighed in on how Will and Kate make their marriage work, and it's actually something that any of us could use in our own relationships, whether we're royal or not.
After all, who doesn't want a love like the one these two have?
-
Will and Kate's successful marriage comes down to one thing: equality.
-
Kate's also the calm one in their relationship, keeping Will level-headed.
-
-
The fact that Kate didn't come from a royal upbringing helps too.
-
Kate and Will did come from totally different backgrounds, giving them each a unique perspective.
-
-
Here's hoping they'll continue to live happily ever after.
Share this Story