'Complicated' Search for Naya Rivera Makes Authorities Less Hopeful They Will Find Her

Now, authorities say there's a chance that finding Naya's body may not happen.

At a press conference held by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said authorities "don't know" if the single mother's body will be found -- especially since a search of the shoreline didn't bring up any evidence that she made it out of the water.

"There's a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglement. Makes it unsafe for divers and a complicated search," Donoghue said, according to People. "If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up."



So tragic all around.