'Complicated' Search for Naya Rivera Makes Authorities Less Hopeful They Will Find Her

Nearly 48 hours after Naya Rivera disappeared while out on a boat with her 4-year-old son, the search is getting complicated now that it's become a recovery operation rather than a search and rescue. Police are unsure if they'll find Naya because their search has been going on for so long, making this situation all the more heartbreaking.
Naya went missing Wednesday after her son was found alone on a boat at Lake Piru in California.
As police have reported, Naya's son, Josey, was found sleeping on a pontoon boat that Naya had rented. Although he was wearing his life jacket, an adult life jacket -- along with Naya's belongings, including her purse and wallet -- was found on board. Authorities searched for her Wednesday and into Thursday, but now, it sounds like things are shifting because she still hasn't been found.
Now, authorities say there's a chance that finding Naya's body may not happen.
At a press conference held by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said authorities "don't know" if the single mother's body will be found -- especially since a search of the shoreline didn't bring up any evidence that she made it out of the water.
"There's a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglement. Makes it unsafe for divers and a complicated search," Donoghue said, according to People. "If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up."
So tragic all around.
Donoghue says authorities checked her credit card statements to be sure nothing is amiss.
"We have detectives who are investigating that aspect as well," he said. "Checking her credit card statements making sure there are no charges anywhere. But based on the information we have so far, we are fairly confident the focus of our search being in the water."
And when it comes to that search, more than 80 people are now involved.
"Between pilots, dive team members, search and rescue team members. Aerial team. Investigators assigned to the investigation. We have one sheriff helicopter. One coast guard helicopter earlier, but I think it had to go back to refuel. We have our drones here," he explained.
Right now, authorities have no plans to suspend the search, hoping they can help bring closure to Naya's family.
"Water visibility being what it is, we will continue the search," he said. "The decision to end the search will be really formulated when we are confident we have done everything we can do to search as much as we can search, but we are not there yet."
We can't imagine what her family must be going through right now -- especially Josey.
Our thoughts are with Naya Rivera's loved ones.
Being that her tweet focuses on making the most of every moment and how fleeting life can be, it's certainly eerie that Naya shared it just days before she disappeared -- and it shows she probably truly treasured every moment she was given.
Hopefully, the search will end soon and bring her familiy and friends the closure they need so they can start to heal.
