20 Celebrities Who Were Born Into Wealth

Image: A.M.P.A.S./AdMedia/Splash News



A.M.P.A.S./AdMedia/Splash News As much as we love a good rags-to-riches story, not everyone who grows up to be a famous actor, musician, or public figure built their career from the ground up. For as many times as we've heard stories about our favorite celebrities rising from the ashes and creating a better life for themselves out of nothing, there are also those who came from wealth from the time they were children, thanks to their parents' fortunes and successful careers that came before them. It's not their fault they were born rich, but it's definitely interesting to see who came from money.

It's not even just that these celebs have wealthy backgrounds; it's that some of them have parents who are even more famous than their children, and we had no idea. There's a Game of Thrones star who grew up in a literal castle, and a whole lot of children of stockbrokers (this is some pretty wild stuff) -- not to mention the celebs who were born to parents who were in Hollywood long before they ever had children ... or the one whose family actually invented shopping malls.

Read on for celebrities who were born into wealth. It's obvious that the kind of privilege this afforded them likely had something to do with their eventual success in the entertainment industry, especially if they had supportive parents who wanted to see them succeed.

If anyone needs us, we'll be over here feeling jealous. Anyone have any idea that Lady Gaga's dad invented the WiFi we all use in hotels?

Just sayin'.