Kate Middleton Was Warned Not To Have More Children

After Kate's semi-admission, the children's organization Having Kids urged the duchess to reconsider having another kid.

Having Kids President Carter Dillard and Executive Director Anne Green penned an open letter to the duchess, writing that "the example the British Royal Family sets is extremely influential."

"Your discussion of having a larger family raises compelling issues of sustainability and equity," the note stated after Kate hinted at wanting more children. "Large families are not sustainable."

The letter also noted that although Prince George and Princess Charlotte are "certain to have wonderful lives ... the same can't be said of every future child."