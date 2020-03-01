Kate Middleton Was Warned Not To Have More Children

Splash News
In some ways, it seemed like three kids was always in the cards for Kate Middleton. In addition to having a particular knack for children, the Duchess of Cambridge herself comes from a family with three kids (she has a sister, Pippa, and a brother, James). However, before Kate announced her pregnancy with Prince Louis, she was advised to stop having children.
Before her third pregnancy, Kate hinted at wanting more kids.
After Kate's semi-admission, the children's organization Having Kids urged the duchess to reconsider having another kid.
Did Kate care, though?
Evidently not (that, or she was never made aware of the plea from Having Children). Two months after Kate's broody comment to Prince William in Warsaw, the couple announced they were expecting their third child.
Was the duchess actually pregnant at the time of open letter? It's unlikely. With all of her pregnancies, Kate has suffered from extreme morning sickness -- to the point of being hospitalized -- so she hasn't been been able to wait three months, as is customary, to share pregnancy news.
It's always been said that Kate wanted a big family, so it's definitely a little awkward that she was asked not to.
Are large families sustainable? Certainly not. At the same time, though, figuring out how many kids to have is a personal choice. Having an open letter written to you, imploring you not to expand your family, does feel a little awkward.
Again, though, Kate clearly didn't take the advice to heart.
Will William and Kate have another baby?
Some think so! It's been reported on countless occasions that Kate would like to have four kids, just like Queen Elizabeth, ideally by the age of 40. However, getting Wills on board may prove to be tricky.
Earlier on this year, during a trip to Northern Ireland, a fan called out to Kate: "Number four?" Kate's response? "I think William would be a little worried!"
