20 Little Known Facts About Prince Harry

SplashNews He may never be king, but these days, it seems like Prince Harry is one of the most talked about members of the British royal family. Once upon a time, he was known as the wild child -- the rebel -- but lately the Duke of Sussex seems to have channeled all of that rebellious energy into gaining some independence from the monarchy and protecting his new little family from the spotlight. Still, we can't erase years of being in the public eye simply by claiming our own exit, not even if we're royalty. Well, perhaps especially not if you're royalty. Despite Prince Harry's seeming desire to garner less attention from the public, people are more interested in him than ever.

Harry was mostly flying under the radar until he began dating American actress Meghan Markle, marrying her, and starting a family together. Then, of course, early in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (the titles they were given after marrying) announced they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, and curiosity about Prince Harry has never been higher.

He's bucked a ton of traditions, upset a lot of people, earned his place in many hearts (and certainly made his mark in history), and people want to know more. From the UK to the US -- where Harry and Meghan are currently living -- headlines about Harry are a daily occurrence, and the public is eating it up.

