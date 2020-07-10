20 Times Royal Fans Got a Glimpse of Buckingham Palace

Image: Splash News



Splash News According to the official royal website, Buckingham Palace has been the London home of the reigning monarch since 1837, most recently to Queen Elizabeth who resides in the palatial home when not at one of her country estates -- like Balmoral, or Sandringham. Because it is a private residence for one of the world's most important people, it always feels a little special when fans get a peek at Buckingham Palace from the inside. In the past, some areas of the palace have been open to visitors in the summer, but that's not happening this year due to the global health situation. Instead, we've compiled 20 times that the royal family gave us a look inside the walls of this impressive palace.

The royal website says that Buckingham Palace is made up 775 rooms -- including 19 state rooms (these are the ones that are often open to the public), 52 royal and guest bedrooms (decidedly not open to the public), 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms. Many members of the Queen's staff also live at the palace, so they're easily on hand. (There are188 staff bedrooms are located on the premises.)

... and that's just inside the building!

Behind the palace are the expansive gardens with all kinds of trees, flowers, wildlife, and even a lake. The Queen is kind enough to share access to the grounds during her annual Garden Parties. She also uses them to host family functions, like private wedding receptions. Princess Beatrice was going to have her reception it the Buckingham Palace gardens until she postponed her May ceremony.

Over the years, the Queen's social media channels have shared a lot about the palace for fans to see. Everything from the state rooms to the east wing, to the grounds have been documented ... and now's the perfect time to go on a virtual tour.