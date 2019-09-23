Body Language Expert Claims Meghan 'Eclipsed' Harry During 'Awkward' Interview

Splash News
Although it's more than obvious that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are super in love, a royal expert is claiming that, in addition to the couple's affinity for one another, the Duke of Sussex is "awkward" around his wife. After the pair recently appeared on the Queen's Commonwealth Trust video call, some feel Harry looks uncomfortable around Meghan, who clearly is "eclipsing" him.
Harry and Meghan partook in a Zoom call with young leaders to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement.
Speaking to the Sun, body language expert Judi James broke down Harry and Meghan's body language during the call -- and evidently Harry was uncomfortable.
"Is Harry looking increasingly like a fish out of water in the US? His body language in this video link-up looks rather awkward, especially next to his wife," noted James.
"Meghan showed glimpses of her skill of speaking passionately about her causes and her ability to inspire people when she was in the UK, but with the safety harness of royal restrictions off she is seen relating to and having empathy with young people in a way that Harry, with his privileged upbringing, never could."
James noted that Harry also seemed "distracted" during the call.
Additionally, James noted that Harry was "eclipsed" by Meghan.
"He is clearly eclipsed by her skills of speaking in a calm but passionate inspirational tone and it would be no surprise if he weren't in awe of her talent to speak from the heart and convey messages that could be life-changing," James said. "When Harry does launch into his speech his style is staccato and his gestures look a little over-thought, as though he might be trying to mirror his wife's passionate style of delivery."
By the end of the call, though, Harry seemed to chill out a bit.
"In the end Harry seems to try to take control of his performance by playing to his signature strengths and using self-effacing humor to lighten the mood," James said. "He is clearly more comfortable in this mode, leaning in closer to engage with the camera, but the change of mood after some truly serious messages looks like it might have been to help him relax as much as making the viewers laugh."
In general, it appears Harry has been having a bit of a rough time adjusting to his new life.
After being in a privileged bubble in the UK for years, Harry is having to adjust to a completely new life in Los Angeles. Hopefully, as time goes on, Harry will get more comfortable with his new way of living. Until then, as James said, things may be a little awkward for some time, and Meghan will likely continue to outshine him.
