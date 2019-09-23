Body Language Expert Claims Meghan 'Eclipsed' Harry During 'Awkward' Interview

Speaking to the Sun, body language expert Judi James broke down Harry and Meghan's body language during the call -- and evidently Harry was uncomfortable.

"Is Harry looking increasingly like a fish out of water in the US? His body language in this video link-up looks rather awkward, especially next to his wife," noted James.

"Meghan showed glimpses of her skill of speaking passionately about her causes and her ability to inspire people when she was in the UK, but with the safety harness of royal restrictions off she is seen relating to and having empathy with young people in a way that Harry, with his privileged upbringing, never could."

Ouch!