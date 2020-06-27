Kate Middleton and Prince William Might Capitalize on Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit

Nicole Pomarico
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their royal exit, we figured that their absence would mean more work for Kate Middleton and Prince William. But as it turns out, it might actually be the opposite -- and according to a royal expert, Kate and Will could capitalize on Meghan and Harry leaving for their own gains.

Interesting! 

  • We've heard rumors that Kate is "stressed" about the way life is without Meghan and Harry as royals.

    It's seemed like royal life has been taking a toll on Will and Kate for a while, and everything that once fell to Meghan and Harry is now their responsibility -- or so we thought.

    As it turns out, that may not be right. In fact, it appears the royals may have actually scaled things down now that there are fewer people involved, and Will and Kate could make this work in their favor.

  • A royal expert says that Meghan and Harry's exit will help Kate and Will focus. 

    Now that the Sussexes have left royal duties, William and Kate can focus on the projects most important to them, according to what royal commentator Duncan Larcome told True Royalty TV.

    "Despite all the noise around Harry and Meghan, the reality is William and Kate have got a pretty important job to do," Larcome said. "This is giving them space, and to some extent the Prince Andrew ongoing Epstein saga, it is giving William and Kate the space to focus on the job they've got to do. And I think at the moment, they are doing very well."

  • It's true -- the focus isn't exactly on the Cambridges these days. 

    Everyone wants to know what Meghan and Harry are up to in Los Angeles, while the Prince Andrew scandal rages on ... but because Will and Kate are doing their usual thing, making royal appearances and doing Zoom calls and flying under the radar, they're being afforded privacy they don't normally get.

    It's the perfect time to get things done!

  • Will and Kate have been keeping very busy lately. 

    Between their visits to the National Health Service, calls with children, leaders, community organizers over Zoom, and other royal appearances -- not to mention that they've been working from home with Charlotte, George, and Louis all out of school and home with them -- they've really been making the most out of this time.

  • It's possible Meghan and Harry's exit was best for everyone involved. 

    Don't get us wrong -- we're sure that Will and Kate miss Harry and Meghan (and Archie!) now that they're living on an entirely different continent. But when it comes to work? This could be their time to shine.

    Now to see what else the Cambridges can accomplish. Their jobs certainly aren't easy, but we can't imagine anyone else in their place.

