Kate Middleton and Prince William Might Capitalize on Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their royal exit, we figured that their absence would mean more work for Kate Middleton and Prince William. But as it turns out, it might actually be the opposite -- and according to a royal expert, Kate and Will could capitalize on Meghan and Harry leaving for their own gains.
We've heard rumors that Kate is "stressed" about the way life is without Meghan and Harry as royals.
A royal expert says that Meghan and Harry's exit will help Kate and Will focus.
It's true -- the focus isn't exactly on the Cambridges these days.
Will and Kate have been keeping very busy lately.
Between their visits to the National Health Service, calls with children, leaders, community organizers over Zoom, and other royal appearances -- not to mention that they've been working from home with Charlotte, George, and Louis all out of school and home with them -- they've really been making the most out of this time.
It's possible Meghan and Harry's exit was best for everyone involved.
Don't get us wrong -- we're sure that Will and Kate miss Harry and Meghan (and Archie!) now that they're living on an entirely different continent. But when it comes to work? This could be their time to shine.
Now to see what else the Cambridges can accomplish. Their jobs certainly aren't easy, but we can't imagine anyone else in their place.
