Prince Harry Calls Out the Royal Family To 'Right Their Past Wrongs'

Splash News
When it comes to ending racism, the world still has a long way to go, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to speak out. While talking about the Black Lives Matter movement recently, the Duke of Sussex called out the royal family, letting them know they need to right their past wrongs.
This is what we like to see!
-
Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a discussion on equal rights as part of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
Though they've obviously stepped down from their roles as senior royals, Harry and Meghan are still involved in the trust, and have speaking regularly with the community about the movement.
This seems to be something they've always been passionate about, and now more than ever, Harry is making sure his voice is heard when he stands up against racism.
-
During the July 1 call, Harry talked about the Commonwealth, addressing its past directly.
-
-
Harry went on to say that the work needs to be done so people can see past their own biases.
-
This isn't the first time the couple has spoken up about racism.
Most recently, Meghan talked about the Black Lives Matter movement in a commencement speech she gave for her alma mater. She admitted she was nervous about saying the wrong thing, but then she realized that speaking up was more important.
"The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered," she said.
-
-
Here's the full video of Meghan and Harry's call:
At this point, it's so important to speak out, so we're glad to see that Meghan and Harry are doing just that -- despite the fact that they're halfway across the world in LA these days, living a much more private life than they once did.
Hopefully, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust will take what Harry said to heart and real change can finally begin to be made.
Share this Story