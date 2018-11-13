Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana With '80s-Inspired Dress

Splash News
It's only natural for any woman in the royal family to be, at one point or another in her life, compared to Princess Diana. Lady Di was, after all, one of the most beloved royals of all time. That said, the person who, hands down, gets the most comparisons to Prince William and Prince Harry's late mum is Kate Middleton -- and today is no exception, thanks to a recent outfit of the duchess's.
-
The outfit that has royal fans seeing Princess Diana vibes? This number the duchess wore earlier this week.
On Monday, for their first joint appearance since stay-at-home orders were lifted in the UK, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to thank health care workers in honor of the National Health Service's 72nd birthday. The dress the duchess wore -- a blue dress with a white collar by Beulah -- reminded some, such as the fashion experts at Vogue, of something Princess Diana once wore.
-
Here's the dress to which Vogue drew a similarity.
-
-
This dress:
It's almost identical, minus the fact that Princess Diana's dress had a v-neck and quintessential '80s-style bow, whereas the Duchess of Cambridge's was buttoned up to the top. Kate has worn the Alessandra Rich frock on a number of occasions, including a royal engagement in May of 2019, as well as Prince Charles' official 70th birthday portraits.
-
Of course, neither of Kate's blue dresses are her most iconic "Princess Diana moment."
By far, the dress -- and moment -- that reminded royal fans the most of Diana was when the duchess appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital after giving birth to Prince Louis. The moment was incredibly similar to when Princess Diana and Prince Charles presented a tiny baby Prince Harry to the world!
-
-
Whether she likes it or not, Kate will never escape comparisons to Diana.
Whether she's wearing something similar to Lady Di or rocking a piece of jewelry that Diana once wore, it's inevitable that people will be reminded of the princess whenever Kate steps out in something remotely similar. Are the comparisons annoying to the duchess? Who knows? But one thing is certain: There are far worse people to be compared to.
Share this Story