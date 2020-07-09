A Member of the Royal Family Sneakily Appeared in 'The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe'

Disney Enterprises/Walden Media
Nicole Pomarico
William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Georgie Henley
Disney Enterprises/Walden Media

Most of us are pretty familiar with the Chronicles of Narnia -- and the 2005 Disney movie that brought the books to life. But did anyone notice that a member of the royal family actually appeared in the first film? It's true -- a royal was in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobeand now we have to go back and watch so we can spot her for ourselves.

  • 'The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe' is about kids who end up in the land of Narnia through a magical wardrobe.

    William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Skandar Keynes, Georgie Henley
    Phil Bray/Disney Enterprises and Wal

    The children help a lion, Aslan, fight against the White Witch to help free Narnia, and anyone who hasn't read these books (and seen the movies) absolutely should ASAP -- they're pretty incredible. 

    The movie starred Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy, and Liam Neeson, with Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley, and Anna Popplewell as the Pevensie children ... and a royal in another notable role.

  • Lady Frederick Windsor actually played the older version of Susan Pevensie.

    Sophie Winkleman
    Splash News

    As Hello! Magazine pointed out, Lady Frederick Windsor plays Susan when she's all grown up in the movie, after she ends up becoming a queen of Narnia, in a scene where she and her siblings manage to find their way back home.

    That's pretty cool -- and when we saw the movie, we had no idea she was actually a member of the royal fam. When it comes to movie roles, she's got Kate Middleton beat!

  • She joined the royal family in 2009. 

    Sophie Winkleman, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    She's a royal by marriage, like Kate and Meghan Markle, and she also goes by the name Sophie Winkleman. She married Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and she spends plenty of time with the royals we know and love. She celebrates Trooping the Colour every year with the rest of her family, so she's easily spotted hanging with the rest of the Windsors. 

  • Sophie has actually had several roles. 

    Sophie Winkleman in 'Two And a Half Men'
    Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

    Here, she can be seen in Two and a Half Men, where she had a recurring role as Zoey. Sophie's also starred in other TV series, including Trust, Peep Show, and The Palace, with roles in movies and the 2012 Titanic mini-series sprinkled in. 

    Both before and after becoming royalty, Sophie's kept her career going! 

  • If anyone needs us, we're going to have to watch 'Chronicles of Narnia' all over again.

    William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Georgie Henley
    Pierre Vinet/Disney Enterprises and Walden Media

    This time around, we can really appreciate the fact that a royal is in this movie, because it's not like it's something that happens that often -- for most royals, their career is being a working member of the family. We love that Sophie has this going for her too! 

    BRB, off to Narnia. What would we do without Disney+?

