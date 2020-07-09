A Member of the Royal Family Sneakily Appeared in 'The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe'

'The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe' is about kids who end up in the land of Narnia through a magical wardrobe.

The children help a lion, Aslan, fight against the White Witch to help free Narnia, and anyone who hasn't read these books (and seen the movies) absolutely should ASAP -- they're pretty incredible.

The movie starred Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy, and Liam Neeson, with Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley, and Anna Popplewell as the Pevensie children ... and a royal in another notable role.