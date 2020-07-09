A Member of the Royal Family Sneakily Appeared in 'The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe'

Disney Enterprises/Walden Media
Most of us are pretty familiar with the Chronicles of Narnia -- and the 2005 Disney movie that brought the books to life. But did anyone notice that a member of the royal family actually appeared in the first film? It's true -- a royal was in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, and now we have to go back and watch so we can spot her for ourselves.
'The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe' is about kids who end up in the land of Narnia through a magical wardrobe.
Lady Frederick Windsor actually played the older version of Susan Pevensie.
She joined the royal family in 2009.
Sophie has actually had several roles.
If anyone needs us, we're going to have to watch 'Chronicles of Narnia' all over again.
