Prince Charles May Deny Prince Harry a Royal Privilege When He Becomes King

It's been a long and winding road for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they've decided to step down from their roles in the royal family -- and from the looks of things, it's only going to get longer and ... windier. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be in for even more changes (that aren't for the better) once Prince Charles becomes king.
Recently, Express pointed out that Harry and Meghan may lose a royal perk when Charles becomes the reigning monarch.
The part that may trip up some people? "For the sons and daughters of the heir apparent."
However, MacMarthanne notes that, although it's not out of the question, it would be unlikely for Charles to take away the monogram.
"As things presently stand, in the event of Charles becoming king, the Duke of Sussex would continue to be able to use this monogram," he noted. "Changes in sovereign do not materially affect this."
Then he added: "However, dependent upon what is subsequently agreed, given the withdrawal of the Sussex's from royal duties, this might change. Only time will tell."
Recently, Harry and Meghan were criticized for using their monogram -- particularly because it contains a crown.
After Harry sent one of the organizations he supports a letter -- and said organization then posted the letter to social media -- royal critics had some choice words for the Sussexes.
"Harry walked away from everything Royal, which includes crown logo," one person wrote on Twitter, and another person remarked: "Still using the logo!! What don't you understand about your walk away from Royal Life? Still want the perks with none of the work?"
Anything Harry and Meghan do is criticized, so can't say we're surprised that people are making snide remarks.
All of this said, though, it would be slightly surprising if, when he becomes king, Prince Charles made it a point to take away Harry and Meghan's coat of arms. For one, is it really that big of a deal (nonroyals have family crests)? And two, if Queen Elizabeth doesn't do it, why would Charles?
There are some weird things that go on behind royal walls, but that would just be crazy.
