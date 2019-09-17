'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Missing After Her 4-Year-Old Son Was Found Alone on a Boat

Authorities have confirmed that Naya is missing after a trip out to Lake Piru in Ventura County.

According to what the Fillmore Police Department tells People, Naya and her son rented a pontoon boat at the lake to go swimming Wednesday, and lake staff realized something was amiss when her boat was three hours late to be returned. They found it in the water, with her son sleeping aboard without his mom.

Naya shares her son, Josey Dorsey, with ex Ryan Dorsey.

