'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Missing After Her 4-Year-Old Son Was Found Alone on a Boat

This is such heartbreaking news about a former Glee star. After her 4-year-old son was found Wednesday sleeping alone on a boat out on a California lake, Naya Rivera is missing ... with some fearing she drowned. The search for the actress and singer continues, but it's hard to imagine how terrifying this must be for her little boy. At this point, not much is known about what may have happened to this celebrity mom.
Authorities have confirmed that Naya is missing after a trip out to Lake Piru in Ventura County.
According to what the Fillmore Police Department tells People, Naya and her son rented a pontoon boat at the lake to go swimming Wednesday, and lake staff realized something was amiss when her boat was three hours late to be returned. They found it in the water, with her son sleeping aboard without his mom.
Naya shares her son, Josey Dorsey, with ex Ryan Dorsey.
Josey was wearing his life jacket when he was found, and an adult life jacket was also found on the boat.
NBC Los Angeles was also reporting that Naya's purse, wallet, and some food were found on the boat.
At this time, police don't suspect any foul play. "This is considered to be a horrible accident," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office explained in a statement to the news outlet.
A search-and-rescue operation is expected to continue Thursday.
After Naya's disappearance was discovered, the sheriff's department deployed both a dive team and an air team to look for her. The search was set to continue Thursday morning.
"There's a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility," Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told CBS Los Angeles about the search. "I don't have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they're encountering out there."
Earlier this week, Naya shared a photo on Instagram of her and Josey.
"Just the two of us," she captioned the post.
Though Naya is best known for playing Santana Lopez on Glee, she also starred in the Lifetime series Devious Maids. Most recently, Naya played Collette Jones in the Step Up: High Water TV series, and those who follow her on Instagram know that she frequently posts about her love for her son.
We're keeping our fingers crossed that she'll be found.
It's beyond heartbreaking to think of how her son must be feeling. Hopefully, there's good news on the horizon for him and Naya's family as the search continues, and in the meantime, they'll be in our thoughts.
We hope that Naya will be found safely.
