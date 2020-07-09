How Prince William's Net Worth Could Change Once He's King



theroyalfamily/Instagram There's a reason that Simba sang "I just can't wait to be king" in The Lion King, because being the reigning monarch of anything comes with a lot of perks. For example, when Prince William becomes king, his net worth is set to jump from the millions of dollars into the billions. Right now, the Duke of Cambridge boasts a pretty decent net worth at about $40 million, but he's far from the richest member of the royal family. Currently, he ranks about fifth, behind Prince Andrew ($45 million), Prince Edward ($45 million), his father, Prince Charles (anywhere from $100 to $400 million, depending on the source), and Queen Elizabeth ($530 million). It makes sense that the Queen is the richest, not only because she's been around longer to amass that wealth, but because she's the reigning monarch.

The good news for Prince William is that much of what the Queen currently counts as her assets will become William's one day when he's king. The Queen's personal net worth may be $530 million, but the monarchy controls billions of dollars in real estate, art, and animals. (Yes, animals.) They're part of what's called a Crown Estate that gets passed down from each reigning monarch to the next.

After the Queen either steps down (or dies), the Crown Estate will go to Prince Charles -- and then eventually to Prince William. There's, of course, no set timeline for the changing of the guard. According to People magazine, there was a rumor that the Queen was going to hand over the monarchy when she turned 95 in 2021, but the palace shot that down. A spokesman for Prince Charles told the outlet. "There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 -- or any other age."

So, for now, William will have to wait -- and he's got a lot to wait for.