How Prince William's Net Worth Could Change Once He's King

There's a reason that Simba sang "I just can't wait to be king" in The Lion King, because being the reigning monarch of anything comes with a lot of perks. For example, when Prince William becomes king, his net worth is set to jump from the millions of dollars into the billions.
Right now, the Duke of Cambridge boasts a pretty decent net worth at about $40 million, but he's far from the richest member of the royal family. Currently, he ranks about fifth, behind Prince Andrew ($45 million), Prince Edward ($45 million), his father, Prince Charles (anywhere from $100 to $400 million, depending on the source), and Queen Elizabeth ($530 million). It makes sense that the Queen is the richest, not only because she's been around longer to amass that wealth, but because she's the reigning monarch.
The good news for Prince William is that much of what the Queen currently counts as her assets will become William's one day when he's king. The Queen's personal net worth may be $530 million, but the monarchy controls billions of dollars in real estate, art, and animals. (Yes, animals.) They're part of what's called a Crown Estate that gets passed down from each reigning monarch to the next.
After the Queen either steps down (or dies), the Crown Estate will go to Prince Charles -- and then eventually to Prince William. There's, of course, no set timeline for the changing of the guard. According to People magazine, there was a rumor that the Queen was going to hand over the monarchy when she turned 95 in 2021, but the palace shot that down. A spokesman for Prince Charles told the outlet. "There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 -- or any other age."
So, for now, William will have to wait -- and he's got a lot to wait for.
-
William Is Already Worth a Lot1
Although his net worth will increase significantly when he's king, Prince William isn't doing too bad for himself right now. His current net worth is about $40 million. Now, that's actually lower than most other famous people, but that's because William doesn't have a paying job like actors, musicians, and business moguls do.
-
He Donated His Salary & Doesn't Get a Paycheck2
There was a point when William did have a paying job. He worked for the Army and Royal Air Force for seven years, earning about $61,300 per year. But according to CNBC, he donated that salary, because his millions in the bank meant that he didn't need the pay. He's since left that job behind and doesn't get paid to do his royal engagements -- although his expenses are taken care of, so he doesn't want for anything.
-
-
Most of His Money Came From Inheritances3
William's millions mostly come from the money he inherited from his mother, Princess Diana, after she died, and from the Queen Mother when she died. William and Harry split their mother's estate, meaning that Will got about $12.3 million from Diana. The Queen Mother also left her great-grandson part of a $6 million inheritance to be shared with Harry at the time of her death, and another $10 million to split when the princes turn 40.
-
The Queen Will Likely Leave Money4
According to Forbes, Queen Elizabeth's personal net worth is about $500 million, which will have to go somewhere when she dies. Even split among her four children, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and 30 godchildren, William is still likely to end up with a hefty chunk of change to add to his own net worth.
-
-
William's Wealth Will Rise Over Time5
When Prince Charles becomes king, William will move into his role as the Prince of Wales, and with that title comes a hefty moneymaker. The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate that brings in quite a lot of money. Right now, Charles uses that money to pay for his lifestyle and that of his two sons. But one day, all that money will be William's, and the duchy reportedly brings in about $25 million per year.
-
William Will Become Richer When He's King6
There's no telling when William will become king. Prince Charles is next in line, and he's only 71 -- so if he lives anywhere near as long as his mother, William could be waiting for the throne for more than 20 years. But once he does become king, William's net worth will skyrocket, from $40 million to billions.
-
-
William Will Become the Duke of Lancaster7
Right now, the Queen is the Duke of Lancaster (yes, ya read that right) and has control of the Duchy of Lancaster. According to CNN, it can bring in about $19 million per year. That's part of the Queen's personal wealth that she can use as she wishes. When she passes on her role as monarch to Prince Charles (and later Prince William), the duchy will likely get passed down as well.
-
He'll Preside Over Billions in Real Estate8
According to another article in Forbes, William will get access to the Crown Estate when he becomes king, which comes with $10 billion in real estate. The Crown Estate holdings include various buildings, seabeds, forest, and land throughout the UK. Any profit that these real estate holdings generate gets put back into the government's treasury -- it won't go to William personally.
-
-
Buckingham Palace Will Become His9
Also part of the Crown Estate is Buckingham Palace, which will serve as William's living quarters when he becomes king. According to Forbes, Buckingham Palace alone is worth $5 billion separate from the $10 billion in other Crown Estate holdings. As with the other holdings, William can live at the palace but won't actually own it. The reigning monarch can own property -- as the Queen owns Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House -- but Buckingham Palace is separate from that.
-
His Future Assets Will Include the Royal Art Collection10
According to the Express, the reigning monarch also presides over the Royal Art Collection. It's worth another $12.6 billion, and is considered "the largest privately owned art collection in the world." The collection contains "7,000 paintings, 500,000 prints, and 30,000 drawings," with art from the likes of Vermeer, Rembrandt, Leonardo da Vinci, and Michelangelo.
Pretty impressive, huh?
-
-
He Also Gets All of England's Swans11
The Queen has the pleasure of owning "any unmarked swans swimming in the open waters of England," which is a tradition that dates back to the 15th century. It used to mean more, because anyone who wanted to serve a swan dinner had to pay the king or queen to mark a bird for their own use, but now, owning all the swans is more of an arbitrary part of being the reigning monarch.
-
And He'll Own Dolphins, Too12
Time magazine reports that the Queen, in addition to owning all the unmarked swans, is also in control of all the UK's dolphins, whales, and sturgeons, a type of large fish. (It's a law from 1324 that gives the current ruling monarch that right.) When these animals come within 3 miles of the UK shore, they're classified as "fishes royal," with the reigning monarch as their symbolic owner.
-
-
He'll Get a Yearly Government Stipend13
CNN reports that the Queen gets a stipend from the government in the form of the Sovereign Grant to pay for all of her official expenses -- like traveling and keeping the palace running. The money comes directly from the taxpayers. Last year, the grant was worth over $100 million, costing each UK person about $1.50.
-
Most of This Isn't Part of William's Personal Wealth14
All of those holdings are well and good, but they don't add much permanent value to William's net worth, since he can't really deposit dolphins or swans or the Crown Estate into his personal bank account. He'll simply get to count them as assets until he turns the throne over to his son, Prince George, at which point George will be in charge of them.
-
-
Being King Will Still Make William Super Rich15
Most of the billions of wealth that the king oversees don't belong to him, but there are financial benefits to ruling the UK. There's the Duchy of Lancaster for personal financial needs, as well as the opportunity to stay for free in a giant palace -- and travel the world and eat and live on the taxpayers' dime.