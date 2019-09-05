Kate Middleton & Prince William May Break a Big Royal Tradition for Prince George

Splash News
It's pretty obvious how much Kate Middleton and Prince William adore all three of their kids, and apparently, they're willing to go against the royal grain to prove it. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may break royal protocol if it means making George, Charlotte, and Louis happy.
Should we start preparing ourselves for more tradition breaking in the future?!
There's a chance Kate and Will won't send their kids to boarding school if they don't want to go.
If the kids like their school, Kate and Will reportedly plan to let them stay there.
Right now, Charlotte and George both attend Thomas's Battersea, and it's likely Louis will join them when he's old enough. And according to a new report from Spanish magazine Quien? (via Express), that's where they'll stay if that's what they want.
"I think William and Kate's opinion will be if the children are happy in their school, why change things," the source said. "Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully. I think they'll wait to see how the children's personalities develop and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home."
There are positives and negatives to boarding school that they have to weigh as a family, though.
"Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children's mental health," the insider continued. "If I was Kate though, I'd feel more secure if George, as heir to the throne, was tucked away at boarding school. He'll have more freedom there and he'll be very protected from any outside dangers."
Then again, if he's home, she can keep a closer eye on him -- and surely they have royal security who will protect him, right?
They still have plenty of time to make up their minds.
As Express points out, William himself didn't start boarding school until he was 13 years old, so he and Kate are years away from a time when they'd have to decide if they want to send George or not ... let alone Charlotte and Louis.
For now, their kids seem to be doing pretty well, so why change things up if it's working for them?
It's good to hear that Will and Kate will take the kids' thoughts into consideration.
Boarding school is a big decision, after all.
Not that we're at all surprised. Kate and Will have always been such hands-on parents, so why would that change for something involving their futures like this? We still have a few years until we find out what they end up doing, but whatever they do, we're sure they'll make the right choice.
