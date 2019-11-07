Kate Middleton & Prince William Just Twinned for a Sweet Cause

Splash News
The couple that dresses together stays together? If that's the case, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to have a long and robust matrimony since, earlier on this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge coordinated their outfits -- intentionally, mind you -- for an in-person engagement with National Health Service workers at a local hospital.
On Monday, William and Kate paid a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for the 72nd birthday of the NHS.
They met with health care workers to express their gratitude for the hard work they've put in during the last few months. Alongside a few happy photos on Instagram, William and Kate wrote:
"Whether you are existing staff, former staff members who came out of retirement, volunteers or key workers -- we thank you for the resilience, perseverance and hope you've shown our nation."
People couldn't help but notice William and Kate were coordinating in their blue outfits.
This isn't the first time the Cambridge clan has rocked blue for health care workers.
In fact, back in April, all of the Cambridges -- including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- participated in Clap for Our Carers on the BBC special Big Night In. In their snippet, the family was seen all wearing blue for the same reason.
Who wore it best here? Although Kate's dress is iconic, we have to say: Little Louis is a vision.
Luckily for Will and Kate, blue is definitely one of their best colors.
Also -- for this exact reason -- it's also one of their most worn colors. Every time William and Kate step out in blue -- whether they're matching or not -- they look so regal and put-together. Also, let's be honest here, blue is basically a color nobody can go wrong in, especially navy blue, which is one of the duke and duchess's favorites.
Annnnd know who else looks fantastic in blue? The Cambridge kids!
By far, blue is the most common color George, Charlotte, and Louis are spotted in, and again, it just works for them as little royals.
Whether they're wearing to honor the NHS's health care heroes or they just need something solid for a family photo shoot, blue is definitely the Cambridges' color.
