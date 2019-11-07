Kate Middleton & Prince William Just Twinned for a Sweet Cause

This isn't the first time the Cambridge clan has rocked blue for health care workers.

In fact, back in April, all of the Cambridges -- including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- participated in Clap for Our Carers on the BBC special Big Night In. In their snippet, the family was seen all wearing blue for the same reason.

Who wore it best here? Although Kate's dress is iconic, we have to say: Little Louis is a vision.