Kim Kardashian Shows Off Red Hair in NSFW Pic

Over the years, we've seen Kim Kardashian try out a lot of different hair colors, cuts, and styles, and now, her latest is getting her some serious praise. This week, Kim showed off her red hair in a totally NSFW photo, and even though her cleavage is getting a lot of attention, we can't help but notice how good this color looks on her.
Really, is there any hair color she can't pull off?
Kim showed off her new look with a selfie she posted on Tuesday.
Hard not to notice that Kim Kardashian's definitely flaunting her assets here, but we also have to notice the hair, too. The bright red is so different from the looks she usually chooses -- she's best known for her long dark hair, but she makes a pretty gorgeous blonde -- and now, we can add red to the list.
Kim kept her caption short and sweet, including just a peace sign emoji and a pair of red lips, which just so happen to match her outfit and her new hair color.
Fans are loving Kim's new look.
Seems like Kim's new 'do -- and the pic itself -- are earning her all kinds of praise. Her comments were flooded with heart eyes and fire emojis, which definitely go along with the "red" theme we're working with here.
Kim's definitely got an eye when it comes to picking out new looks that end up working for her. Then again, she's been doing this kind of thing for years ... and she has plenty of hair and style pros on her side.
Kim's hair colorist has shared the look on his Instagram too.
At the end of June, stylist Chris Appleton took to social media to post videos of Kim Kardashian talking about her new hair when she showed it off to her followers for the first time -- and in his caption, he clarified this is her real hair, not a wig. Impressive!
"Guys, I dyed my hair red," Kim said in the video. "Do you love it?"
She's shown off the red a few times this month.
Here, she's posing at Khloe Kardashian's birthday party, once again matching the color of her hair to her outfit. It might have been Khloe's big day to shine (and she definitely did!), but we wouldn't be surprised if Kim was stealing the spotlight with a look like this.
In her daily life, Kim keeps it a bit low key ... but when it comes to her style, she never holds back.
We can't wait to see what Kim does next.
She doesn't tend to stick with a certain hair color or style for too long, so we're interested to see what's up her sleeve. When it comes to this lady, nothing's off the table. Who remembers Kim's lime green hair that matched her car?
The red looks great on her, though. Anyone else feeling inspired to change things up a bit?
