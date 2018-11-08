Kate Middleton's Style Hack for Making Outfits Pop Is as Genius as It Is Simple

Splash News
If there's one constant we can all count on in the world, it's this: Kate Middleton always nails it in the outfit department. Whether she's out and about on official duty or Zooming it up from her home office, the Duchess of Cambridge rarely makes a sartorial misstep. And now fashion experts have cracked the code on how Kate always manages to look so put-together. (Hint: It's much easier -- and affordable -- than you think.)
When Kate visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to mark the National Health Service's 72nd birthday, she, naturally, looked seriously smart.
With her hair in a bouncy ponytail, minimal makeup, and dangly earrings, Kate wore a blue dress by Beulah, which, as Vogue noted, was "finished with a crisp collar in contrasting white." This detail -- the semi-oversized white collar -- is a little trick the duchess uses to make her outfits look, again, as Vogue put it, "on the right side of posh."
Kate also wore a very similar dress for a video she was a part of in May.
Another big collar moment?
When Kate appeared with Prince Charles (along with the rest of the royal family) for the future King of England's official birthday portraits in 2018. Such a great look on the duchess -- obviously she knows what works for her in the fashion department. Also, unrelated, look at how little Prince Louis is there? Precious!
And of course, who could ever forget Kate's most iconic collar moment?
Clearly the duchess subscribes to one fashion theory: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
There are a few style rules Kate Middleton always sticks to: bouncy hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude LK Bennett pumps, and now clearly we can add oversized, crisp white collars to the mix. Even though we may never look as sophisticated as the Duchess of Cambridge, we're willing to give the ol' collar trick a shot. It can only up the posh factor, right?
