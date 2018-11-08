Kate Middleton's Style Hack for Making Outfits Pop Is as Genius as It Is Simple



Splash News

If there's one constant we can all count on in the world, it's this: Kate Middleton always nails it in the outfit department. Whether she's out and about on official duty or Zooming it up from her home office, the Duchess of Cambridge rarely makes a sartorial misstep. And now fashion experts have cracked the code on how Kate always manages to look so put-together. (Hint: It's much easier -- and affordable -- than you think.)