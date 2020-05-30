Jinger Duggar's Husband Called Out for His 'Irresponsible' Boat Trip With Felicity

We love how much Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo share of their adventures with daughter Felicity, but her latest outing with her dad is causing him to get a whole lot of flak. Fans are calling Jeremy irresponsible after he shared a photo of him and Felicity on a boat.
But why are people so upset? Seems like everyone's really worried about Felicity's safety.
It all started with this pic Jeremy shared with his daughter.
Jeremy posted the photo of himself on a boat with Felicity on his lap and behind the wheel on Monday, writing, "And just like that, she's a boat captain. Time flies!"
Looks like a dad and his daughter out on the water having fun together, right? Not quite. There's one thing missing from this picture, and fans were very quick to point out what it was.
Fans rushed to the comments to point out that Felicity needs to be wearing a life jacket.
It's true -- kids should be wearing life jackets when they're out on open water like that, especially kids who are as young as Felicity is and aren't strong swimmers. We can't blame people for wanting to point that out. No one wants to see a child get hurt, and those who have followed along with Counting On and Jinger's family are just showing their concern for Felicity's safety.
No word on what Jinger thinks about this, though.
We have no idea if she was on the boat with them or not ... or if she approved Felicity's lack of life jacket while aboard. On the other hand, we also have no idea if she had been wearing it during their boat ride but took it off for the photo or what else was going on while this picture was taken.
Still, safety around water is so important, so hopefully, Jeremy learned his lesson.
Jeremy has been getting flak from fans a lot recently.
It's not just his parenting they're after, either. Earlier this summer, Jeremy was slammed for interrupting Jinger while they did an Instagram Q&A, and people were pretty upset that he wasn't giving his wife enough time to speak and answer questions, instead answering them for her.
People have their eyes on Jeremy right now for sure ...
We're just glad Felicity's safe.
That's all that matters, right? We just want to see their family happy and healthy ... and, yeah, preferably wearing life jackets the next time they're out on the water. They have a lot of followers and an opportunity to set a good example about water safety, after all.
Here's hoping Jeremy will do better next time.
