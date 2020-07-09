15 Times the Royal Family Was Accused of Being Awful to Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in Beverly Hills, hopefully, she is recovering from what she has described as "tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health." (She and Harry are in a legal row with British tabloids over their years of rumor mongering and vicious attacks.) Even though the royal family's usual response to accusations that they weren't giving Meghan a fair shake is "no comment," we can glean a lot from what sources inside and out of Buckingham Palace have said.
By any indication, Meghan dealt with more than possibly any new member of the royal family ever experienced -- maybe even Princess Diana.
There was the racism -- which may have shocked some people, given we're in the 21st century -- but the British monarchy has remained almost exclusively white for centuries. (There was a Black queen dating back to 1761, believe it or not.) Anyone who acknowledges that racism is still very much a global issue wouldn't be surprised at the backlash against Meghan's ascendance to her royal role.
Then there were the double standards between how Meghan was treated -- in the press and in Buckingham Palace -- compared to Kate Middleton. Kate escaped a lot of the hurtful stuff that critics threw at Meghan. (That had to hurt.) The idea that Meghan was somehow responsible for Prince Harry's frayed relationship with William and the rest of the family was also pernicious. When the couple announced their departure from the UK, Meghan was portrayed as a, well... palace-wrecker.
Is it because she is a woman of color? A Hollywood star? An ambitious career woman? Probably, a combination of those and more. Let's take a look at all the times Meghan -- for whatever reason -- was the subject of the royal family's ire.
Kate & Harry Had a Confrontation About Meghan1
Kate Middleton was "gentle" in her concerns about bringing Meghan Markle into the royal family -- but she still took the time to warn Harry that he may not be making the right decision. It's kind of ironic, since the Duchess of Cambridge was referred to quite a bit as "Commoner Kate" when her marriage to Prince William was announced back in 2010. (Maybe she was speaking from experience?) We don't know, but the whole episode seemed to set a tone from the start that Meghan just couldn't fit in.
There Was (Reportedly) a Pact to Control Meghan From the Beginning2
It's entirely possible that Kate's conversation warning Harry about bringing Meghan into the family stemmed from the secret alliance between the Queen and Kate. Apparently, the Queen had concerns about Meghan doing something to jeopardize her royal title and enlisted Kate to try to guide -- or control, depending on how ya look at it -- Meghan. We know now that Meghan isn't one to be controlled.
That didn't work out so well.
Meghan & Harry May Have Been Pushed Out of Kensington Palace3
When Meghan and Harry moved out of Kensington Palace to a flat in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, some speculated it was because they wanted more privacy. But one report from an anonymous source suggests that it was at the Queen's urging. "She didn't point fingers or start making accusations but in her own diplomatic way suggested that they'd be happier living outside the palace, and they'd be better off moving."
We have no doubt that Meghan and Harry were seeking more privacy -- but also completely believe that it could have been at the Queen's "diplomatic" urging.
Meghan Was Scolded When She Stepped Out of Line Over a Tiara4
Did Meghan know when she asked to wear a stunning emerald tiara, that colored gemstones were reserved for royalty who'd paid their dues? She may have just been super excited to see the exquisite Vladimir tiara, not knowing its full provenance as a treasure from the Romanovs of Russia.
The Queen Shaded Meghan For Being on Her Second Marriage5
No wedding ensemble is complete without a gorgeous veil, and if ya happen to be a royal, the longer and more intricate, the better. But traditions remain, and according to reports, Queen Elizabeth questioned why Meghan would wear a veil when she had already been married and divorced.
Can't a girl have her fairy tale wedding without this kind of shade? It's another example of how Meghan was constantly reminded that she was different from what the royal family envisioned from their newest member.
No One Stepped Up to Defend Meghan From Bullying6
Kate endured her share of criticism when she became a royal, but nothing like the nastiness that Meghan received from the British press and others from the moment it was announced she would be marrying Harry.
Would Kate have been treated differently? Would the royal family have insisted on changes? Meghan thinks so, and in fact, Harry implored the Queen to do something ... but his requests fell on deaf ears.
Meghan & Harry Were Excluded From a VIP Procession7
One might expect that Harry and Meghan would have joined William and Kate in the formal procession at the Commonwealth Day service this year. But the program had only Prince Charles, Camila, and William and Kate entering together before the Queen.
It's an obvious omission, and just plain weird.
William and Kate tried to paper over the awkwardness by joining Harry and Meghan, but the stage had been set. So had the programs -- there was no time to print new ones, making the disparity even more obvious.
So much for a gracious exit from the royal family!
Princess Diana's Jewelry Was Off-Limits to Meghan8
So much jewelry drama in this family! To be honest, we'd also be clawing to wear some of Princess Diana's legendary baubles if we had access. (We'd expect it.) Sadly, there was no such thing for Meghan. Upset over some of Meghan's perceived efforts to buck royal convention, the Queen refused Meghan access to the collection -- and she even had Prince Charles deliver the bad news!
Must have been a real slap in the face for Meghan, especially as she watched Kate don some of Diana's priceless accessories.
-
The Royal Family Didn't Like the Racist Drama, So They Bade Meghan & Harry a Quick Farewell9
It's probably too much to ask a monarchy dating back to the ninth century to change its ways when it comes to social issues, but times have changed, and it would be refreshing to see the royal family take a progressive stance when it comes to racism.
Rather than stand firm against the racist taunts that Meghan endured, the Queen acquiesced to Megxit, afraid she would perhaps expose some of the microaggressions Meghan no doubt experienced as a senior royal. As is the case with this family, drama is often swept under the rug ... at the expense of taking a stand on one of the most important social issues of our time.
Being Branded "Difficult" by Palace Staff10
It must have been hard for Meghan to get ahead of the name calling and the criticism in the press when her own staff -- the people who are supposed to support her -- are lobbing their own barbs. "Duchess of Difficult" was one thing, but "Me-Gain"? That's downright mean. (We admit though that it's kind of a creative burn.) It must have been especially isolating for Meghan to try to work with people who just didn't get her.
She Was Constantly the Subject of Vague Attacks11
Sometimes, the most harmful gossip is the sort that doesn't even get into specifics. From the start, Meghan has been the subject of "rumblings" and "speculation" -- accusations that serve only to smear her and tarnish her overall reputation.
Just four days after her marriage to Harry, Meghan's behavior at Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration apparently left attendees "astonished" and "gobsmacked." We don't know why -- and how is Meghan supposed to correct her behavior if she doesn't even know what she's doing wrong?
It's a tough spot we wouldn't want to find ourselves in.
A Piece of Racist Jewelry Sends a Terrible Message12
With one terrible fashion choice, Princess Michael of Kent simultaneously disrespected Meghan and showed the world the ugly side of Britain's history. The blackamoor brooch she wore to the Queen's Christmas luncheon is an emblem that fetishizes slavery and celebrates colonialism. The minor royal had already been known for several unseemly racist incidents, so, understandably, the world questioned whether her choice was intentional.
Regardless, it is a hurtful symbol that should have no place in any respectful royal's attire in the 21st century.
Buckingham Palace May Have Leaked Megxit News13
When the news broke that Meghan and Harry were leaving England for the US, it seemed like they had made their decision unequivocally. But was their hand forced? Film producer Tom Bradby, who attended the Sussex wedding, claims that the royal family leaked news of the split before the couple was ready. "There is no doubt Harry and Meghan feel they have been driven out," Bradby said.
Even though the split was absolutely shocking and unprecedented, the Queen seemed to acquiesce pretty quickly. Who knows, it may be that their departure came too late for the royal family.
Prince William May Have Constantly Bullied Meghan & Harry14
The feud between Prince Harry and Prince William became so heated in the press that the pair issued a statement of unity after Megxit was announced. Between Kate micromanaging Meghan at the Queen's behest, and William ribbing his brother about the difficulties his marriage was causing the royal family, Meghan couldn't escape the feeling that she was being bullied and controlled.
It must have been doubly as difficult knowing that the marriage caused a rift between brothers who'd once been so tight, and suffered so much together under the limelight.
Constantly Being Told She Wasn't Keeping Up Appearances, Even Though She Was15
Another example of glaring hypocrisy: all the times Meghan violated royal fashion rules, while Kate escaped criticism. Whether she wore wedge heels, dark nail polish, or short skirts, Meghan was regularly ripped for her fashion choices in the British press. We're sure members of the royal family shared at least some of those opinions. They certainly did nothing to defend Meghan against the accusations while Kate slipped by living her best bare-shouldered, bare-foot life.