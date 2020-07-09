15 Times the Royal Family Was Accused of Being Awful to Meghan Markle

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in Beverly Hills, hopefully, she is recovering from what she has described as "tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health." (She and Harry are in a legal row with British tabloids over their years of rumor mongering and vicious attacks.) Even though the royal family's usual response to accusations that they weren't giving Meghan a fair shake is "no comment," we can glean a lot from what sources inside and out of Buckingham Palace have said. By any indication, Meghan dealt with more than possibly any new member of the royal family ever experienced -- maybe even Princess Diana.



There was the racism -- which may have shocked some people, given we're in the 21st century -- but the British monarchy has remained almost exclusively white for centuries. (There was a Black queen dating back to 1761, believe it or not.) Anyone who acknowledges that racism is still very much a global issue wouldn't be surprised at the backlash against Meghan's ascendance to her royal role.

Then there were the double standards between how Meghan was treated -- in the press and in Buckingham Palace -- compared to Kate Middleton. Kate escaped a lot of the hurtful stuff that critics threw at Meghan. (That had to hurt.) The idea that Meghan was somehow responsible for Prince Harry's frayed relationship with William and the rest of the family was also pernicious. When the couple announced their departure from the UK, Meghan was portrayed as a, well... palace-wrecker.

Is it because she is a woman of color? A Hollywood star? An ambitious career woman? Probably, a combination of those and more. Let's take a look at all the times Meghan -- for whatever reason -- was the subject of the royal family's ire.