15 Little Known Facts About Kate Gosselin

After well over a decade of reality TV stardom, Kate Gosselin is a name plenty of us know well. She was known for her marriage to Jon Gosseiln, and her super large family -- including a set of twins and a set of sextuplets -- through her show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, on TLC, and her stardom has definitely skyrocketed from there... even if she's spending a bit less time in the public eye these days. But even the biggest Gosselin fans may not know everything about Kate, from her background before she was famous, to the specific rules she's had for the people who have worked with her family and her children over the years.
It's hard to get around the fact that most of the press about her recently has been negative. After all, her custody battle with Jon has made headlines for years now, and recently, he's been even more outspoken about his marriage to her and what their kids have told him about what it's like at her house. It's impossible to know what's fact and what's fiction, but there's no denying that Kate's an interesting person who's lived an interesting life so far -- and she's not done yet!
Read on for little known facts about Kate that fans may not have already known. It's hard to say where Kate's going from here -- especially since it seems she's no longer working with TLC -- but there's no doubt that she'll find a way to stay on the radar for years to come.
Now, we just hope she decides to spend a bit more time on social media. We definitely need more updates on how her kids are doing.
Former Labor & Delivery Nurse
Before Kate was known for her reality TV career, she had a more traditional job in health care. As Radar Online has reported, she worked at Reading Hospital and Medical Center in Pennsylvania as a labor and delivery nurse, and there's no doubt what she learned on the job helped her in raising her brood. Wonder if she'll ever decide to go back to her former career?
Valuing a Good Work Ethic
While talking to a fan on Twitter who asked for parenting advice, Kate gave fans a peek into what she expects of her kids. Sounds like she uses a chore chart to keep everything organized, and offers cash for anyone who wants to go above and beyond and do chores that aren't expected of them on a regular basis -- rather than giving allowance for their basic weekly chores -- all in the name of developing a strong work ethic.
We May Never See Her on Reality TV Again
Kate rose to fame, thanks to starring in Jon & Kate Plus 8 on TLC, which then became Kate Plus 8 after her divorce from Jon. Later, she had her own dating reality show, Kate Plus Date. But now, it sounds like her reality TV days may be behind her -- at least, they are where TLC is concerned. In late 2019, the network cut ties with her after she broke rules in her custody agreement with Jon involving the kids filming.
