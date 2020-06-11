Kate Middleton's Recent Public Appearance Has Royal Fans Worried

Splash News
Now that restrictions in the UK are starting to ease up, members of the royal family are beginning to swap out their endless Zoom meetings and video calls for in-person engagements. And even though it's delightful to see their non-blurry faces interacting with people IRL, some royal fans are concerned after seeing one of the Duchess of Cambridge's most recent photos.
-
Recently, Kate visited East Anglia's Children's Hospices to help plant a garden.
-
In addition to a few comments from concerned royal fans, the hosts of a royal podcast expressed their surprise at Kate's approach as well.
Royally Obsessed podcast hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie said they were "surprised" that the duchess wasn't wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.
"The reason I bring it up for this event is because in some of the pictures, even though she's outside, she's not six feet from other people," Bowie noted.
-
-
Adding to their shock was the fact that Kate was near people who were working at a children's hospice.
"Especially around children and in a children's hospice, that might be something where they would definitely advise you to wear a mask," Fiorito agreed. "I'm surprised they didn't. I have to say, it's all about the pictures."
Bowie then added: "I think if you're socially distanced and you're outside, it's more accepted. But in some of the photos, she really is close as she's planting, although not with the kids. She's planting with adults in those photos, but I'm curious."
-
The royal experts then pointed out how William has been seen wearing a mask.
A few weeks ago, the Duke of Cambridge visited the Oxford Vaccine Group, and, understandably, he wore a mask.
"It's interesting because we saw William do it once. He wore a mask for the first time in public because he was at an Oxford vaccine group to learn about the progress being made," Fiorito said. "But we've seen the King and Queen of Spain wear masks in public, we've seen Harry and Meghan wear masks in public. We've even seen Sophie too so I'm so surprised she hasn't."
-
-
That said, it is worth noting that William hasn't always been spotted with a mask.
In fact, recently, as pubs began opening up in the UK, the duke was seen having a beer with pub owners in Norfolk. Now, obviously, having a beer isn't something that can be done with a mask on, but still, worth pointing out!
Hopefully, the duke and duchess will be as safe as possible with every outing in which they embark -- we're assuming they are. And of course, if they're not, people will let them know.
Share this Story