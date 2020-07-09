18 Rules the Royal Family Is Reportedly Allowed to Break

Allpix/SplashNews
Aside from all of the pomp and circumstance, the fame, the fortune and, of course, the glamour, there are a lot of other benefits to being a member of the British royal family. Some of those perks even allow the royals the privilege of getting a pass, when it comes to certain rules and laws that everyone else is required to follow. It's not so much that authorities look the other way, it's more that certain restrictions simply don't apply to members of the royal family. Symbolically, at least, they are the highest authority, so we suppose it makes sense.
Barring any terrible crimes, who would actually rat out the royal family?
Just imagine..."yes, officer. The music coming from Buckingham Palace is a bit loud tonight." (We don't think so.) While we're sure that most members of the royal family simply just would not break the law anyway, most of the exemptions are for smaller things that wouldn't logically apply to the royals -- and some of the rules today's royal family members break without repercussion are actually rules that only apply to them.
The royals are often also permitted to forgo certain rules that may not be mandated by law, but are rather social rules and norms that the general public abides by. Seriously though, being a prince or princess wouldn't be nearly as much fun if we had to play by the same rules as everyone else, would it? Proper etiquette, we would assume, ensures that most of the royals don't take advantage of their status, but still it might be fun -- and oftentimes convenient -- to be able to skip out on some of the rules and regulations that the royal family doesn't have to worry about.
The Queen Can Do No Wrong1
The Queen is essentially exempt from the law. She can't be arrested, nor can she be prosecuted in a civil or criminal investigation. This exemption probably comes from some archaic document relating to the Monarch that hasn't ever been altered. Regardless, according to the royal family's website, "the Queen is careful to ensure that all her activities in her personal capacity are carried out in strict accordance with the law."
What speed limit?2
The Queen, members of the royal family and the prime minister as well, do not have to abide by posted speed limits. However, this exception only applies when they are on official royal business and being driven by or escorted by police officers. So, they can actually go either faster or slower than the speed limit without consequence as long as they are on official duties since they do not conduct official duties without a police escort.
Leave the Kids at Home3
This one only applies to the royals, specifically those in line for the throne. Members of the royal family who are in line for the throne, are not permitted to travel together in the event there is some sort of accident that could endanger the succession. Prince William and Kate Middleton, however, received special permission from the Queen to travel with their little ones. Once each child turns 12, though, they will no longer be able to bend that rule.
Passport, Schmassport4
Everyone in the world needs a passport in order to travel internationally, right? Well, not everyone. Since every UK passport is issued in the Queen's name, she herself doesn't actually need her own passport in order to travel. This rule only applies to the Queen, though, everyone else in the royal family must have their own passport, including those in line for the throne.
Say No to Sushi5
Apparently, the Queen has a special rule for members of the royal family: no sushi or raw food! It seems the Queen doesn't want anyone in the royal family to eat sushi, raw foods, or shellfish in order to avoid poisoning since getting sick could interfere with their ability to perform their royal duties. Prince William, his father, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family have all been caught disobeying the Queen on this one, though. We suppose some things are a little tougher on the royals.
No Driver's License6
Queen Elizabeth II has never had a driver's license, but that doesn't seem to stop her from getting behind the wheel any more than her advanced age does. How's that possible? Well, she isn't required to have a driver's license. She actually trained to be a driver and mechanic during World War II, and consequently has never been asked to take a driving test -- and is simply permitted to drive without a license.
No Registration, Either7
Her car that is.
Just as the Queen doesn't need to have a license to drive, she also doesn't need to have tags on her vehicles. She's above the law in all aspects anyway, so we suppose it should make absolutely no difference whether her cars are registered or not. It's not like she's going to be fined for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Ah, to be the Queen.
No Autographs8
Another rule that applies specifically to the royals is that they are not allowed to give out autographs. This is in order to prevent their signatures from being copied and used without their consent. Those signatures hold a lot of power, so we'd guess this one is actually pretty important. However, it's been reported that Prince Charles did in fact give out an autograph back in 2010, while visiting victims of a natural disaster. We have a feeling he likes bending the rules here, and there as much as his son, Harry, does.
Legal Name, What?9
Ever notice that members of the royal family tend to go by a lot of different names? Well, perhaps that's because, unlike most other people on the planet, they don't actually have to use their legal last names. Before 1917, members of the British royal family didn't have legal surnames. However, since then, their legal last name is Mountbatten-Windsor -- although they are still not required to use that name in any capacity.
Grandma Gets Custody10
In most cases, if a grandparent wants custody of their grandchild, they would be required to go to court to obtain custody of that child. Not the queen, though. Due to a centuries-old law, Queen Elizabeth II actually has automatic legal custody of all of her grandchildren -- including great-grandchildren. That means she is the legal guardian of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and little Archie Harrison.
Family First11
When Princess Diana died in a car crash back when Prince William and Prince Harry were still young boys, the world was shocked and quite upset. But her children were crushed and hurting. The Queen herself broke the royal family's long-standing rule about never abandoning the public. The people of the UK were grieving, yes, but the Queen recognized that her grandchildren's grief was more important, and she left London with them to shelter them from the media.
Regular Kids12
In the past, members of the royal family were required to be tutored within the royal residence as young children, rather than going to school outside of the palace. Princess Diana decided to break that royal rule by sending Prince William and Prince Harry to public school. Many years later, Prince William and Kate have also chose to send their children to public school.
No Taxation13
Well, sort of. While there are major repercussions for any normal citizen who doesn't pay their taxes, the Queen is not required to pay taxes and certain portions of other members of the royal family's income are also tax-exempt. However, it is said that the Queen actually makes voluntary payments on certain income and assets that she doesn't use for official purposes.
So Long, Jury Duty14
Just imagine showing up for a trial and seeing the Queen in the jury box. That would just be wrong. Apparently, skipping out on jury duty in the UK can lead to hefty fines, but not for members of the royal family.The Queen and anyone in her immediate family are understandably exempt from having to serve jury duty.
Hugs Are a No-No15
... but that doesn't stop some members of the royal family from being affectionate with their devoted fans. Royals are simply not supposed to hug non-royals, however, Prince William and Prince Harry have been caught breaking that rule on more than one occasion. They aren't the only royals to do so, either. Even the Queen ignored the rule when she initiated a hug with former US first lady, Michelle Obama.
Celebrating One's Birthday Only Once16
While there's no hard and fast rule about how many times a year a person can celebrate their birthday, most people stick with one. The Queen, however, gets to bypass that social norm and actually celebrates two official birthdays. Her real birthday is in April, but her public birthday celebration happens the second Saturday of every June, which increases the likelihood of favorable weather during her annual Trooping the Colour birthday parade.
Kids? No Problem.17
Kate Middleton is a big-time gardener and worked with architects to help design a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show 2019. The flower show typically does not permit children under the age of 5 to attend. However, Kate bent the rules when she brought her little ones to see her work before the gardens were officially open to the public.
The What Act?18
Okay, we're sure she does actually know what it is, but the Queen is in fact exempt from the Freedom of Information Act. The exemption actually applies to the entire royal household, which allows them a greater degree of privacy regarding how the spend money and how much influence they have over government policies. That means that not even the heads of other government's around the world can demand certain information from the royals.