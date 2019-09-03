Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Made Their Biggest Royal Breakaway Since Megxit

Splash News
We knew this was coming, but it's still hard to digest: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal charity is no more. Sussex Royal has now been dissolved, further separating the couple from their former lives.
They haven't been able to use it (or their branding) for months at this point, but hearing news like this definitely makes their transition all the more real.
Royal sources are reporting that the wheels are in motion to shut down Sussex Royal.
An insider told Bazaar.com that "paperwork has been filed with Companies House and the Charity Commission to formally close the charity [Sussex Royal] down."
Because this was part of the agreement when Meghan and Harry's time as working royals officially came to an end on March 31, this was always part of the plan, but it seems like it's been taking some time for all the finer details of their transition to come together, including this one.
This means that now, everyone involved in the organization except Harry will step down.
Now, Travalyst, their sustainable travel initiative, is their last remaining organization.
"The sole programme in operation and development at the charity has been the sustainable travel and tourism initiative, Travalyst," the source said. "Travalyst is now operating as an independent non-profit based in the UK, and all assets from Sussex Royal will transfer over."
We had a feeling things were in motion, considering that the Travalyst website updated Harry's title from HRH Duke of Sussex to just the Duke of Sussex earlier this week.
More than three months have passed since Meghan and Harry last used the Sussex Instagram.
They shared their last post on March 30, officially closing out their (short) time as a working royal couple with a message to their followers.
"Thank you to this community -- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!" they wrote in their caption at the time.
Hopefully, tying up these loose ends will help Meghan and Harry move on.
