Kate Middleton & Kourtney Kardashian Stun in the Same Dress in Side-by-Side Pic

As a Kate Middleton fan Instagram account pointed out, she and Kourt both wore the same Casasola dress.

And by swiping over, we can see Melanie Griffith in the same dress too but in black instead -- seems like it was a pretty popular one!

Although Kate wore her dress on an evening out, Kourtney opted to wear hers for a photo shoot, and even though they both have totally different wardrobes, somehow, this one works for them both (and for Melanie, BTW).