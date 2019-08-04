Meghan Markle Was 'Very Sensitive' About Being Number Two to Kate Middleton

Splash News
Is it just us or does there seem to be an onslaught of books being published right now about the royal family -- many of which are centered on Meghan Markle? As strange as it may be, we're not complaining because, with each passing day, new royal gossip seems to come to light -- and today is no different, friends. Praise be.
According to the author of a new royal book, Meghan had a bit of a run-in with a member of Kate Middleton's staff.
Tom Quinn, who penned the new book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, claimed an incident took place between Meghan Markle and Kate's staff.
Quinn claimed he spoke to "someone who was there" and was left "really uncomfortable" after Meghan argued with a member of Kate's staff. Apparently, Meghan asked a member of Kate's staff to do something for her, but the person told her: "I'm really sorry I can't do that because I work for Kate."
And Meghan, supposedly, wasn't happy.
Quinn claims that Meghan was "very sensitive" to being number two to Kate.
"She's very sensitive about not being treated with the same respect that she feels Kate is, so can react badly and doesn't take it lying down," Quinn told Daily Star Online.
Quinn also noted that the "alien environment" where "people behave towards you" based on where you are in line to the throne was "alien" to the duchess.
Additionally, Quinn revealed that Meghan, in general, often felt slighted.
According to the royal expert, Meghan believed that she wasn't "getting the sort of attention she deserved" as a princess, particularly compared to Kate.
"It was almost as if in that one encounter [with Kate's staff], it encapsulated for Meghan the problem that she had, that she's a princess and she's number two," Quinn added.
Meghan evidently brought a "West Coast energy" to the palace that was incredibly foreign to everyone.
We've heard so many stories about Meghan at this point that it's hard to believe what's true and what isn't.
Was she more demanding than the royal staff were used to? Perhaps. Was she annoyed that everyone wasn't treated the same way, regardless of where they were in the royal hierarchy? Maybe. But the stories in which Meghan is portrayed as rude, entitled, and pouty when she doesn't get her way are a little hard to believe.
We got you, Meghan.
