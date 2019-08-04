Meghan Markle Was 'Very Sensitive' About Being Number Two to Kate Middleton

According to the author of a new royal book, Meghan had a bit of a run-in with a member of Kate Middleton's staff.

Tom Quinn, who penned the new book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, claimed an incident took place between Meghan Markle and Kate's staff.

Quinn claimed he spoke to "someone who was there" and was left "really uncomfortable" after Meghan argued with a member of Kate's staff. Apparently, Meghan asked a member of Kate's staff to do something for her, but the person told her: "I'm really sorry I can't do that because I work for Kate."

And Meghan, supposedly, wasn't happy.