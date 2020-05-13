Amy Duggar Seemingly Shades Jinger Duggar's Suggestion To 'Pray Away' Anxiety

There have been a lot of things that Amy Duggar and the rest of the Duggar family have disagreed on over the years, and now we can add Jinger Duggar's thoughts on mental health to the list. After Jinger shared an Instagram post about praying to ease anxiety, Amy's calling her out.
And honestly? We can't really blame her ...
Not too long ago, Jinger shared an Instagram post about how she copes with anxiety.
Although she did admit that anxiety can be a "serious struggle," she also said that's only if we let it ... and then proceeded to explain how prayer and the Bible have helped her.
She wrote:
"One of my favorite Scriptures is Philippians 4 where we are told to 'rejoice always' and 'never be anxious.' The obvious question is, how? And the answer is thankful prayer: 'In everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.' So beautiful! Our God's got this."
The Instagram account Without A Crystal Ball shared a post about Jinger's comments.
"Just pray it away," blogger Katie Joy wrote in her caption.
It makes sense that people would be critical of Jinger's approach -- after all, mental health is just as important as physical health, and sometimes, that means knowing when it's time to ask a professional for help ... something Jinger definitely didn't address in her post.
Amy left a comment, sharing her thoughts on praying away anxiety.
Yeah, we definitely get where Amy's coming from. Like she said, praying can certainly be a comfort to people who are dealing with anxiety, if that's their thing ... but it's not always a "cure."
And like Amy said in the comment, there's definitely no shame in getting medical help in the form of a therapist or medication, and we can see where Jinger's post could make people feel that way.
Plenty of Jinger's followers commented on the original post too, echoing Amy's sentiments.
Though there were also comments from people who found Jinger's advice helpful, others took the opportunity to disagree with her, once again emphasizing the importance of getting the proper medical care for mental health when it's necessary.
They also pointed out that anxiety isn't a sin or "ungodly" -- reminding anyone who was reading that being anxious doesn't mean they're doing anything wrong.
Good for Amy for speaking out.
Just as there were people who needed to hear Jinger's words, we don't doubt that there were also people who needed to hear Amy's. Not that we think Jinger was trying to say anything harmful to her followers -- just sharing how she coped, which won't necessarily work for everyone.
So far, Jinger hasn't responded, but we're keeping an eye out. These cousins have always respected each other, though, so that hopefully won't change!
