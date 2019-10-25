Prince Harry Was Reportedly 'Embarrassed' by Meghan's Pregnancy Announcement

In October of 2018, the world found out Harry and Meghan were expecting.

And evidently, the royal family did too -- at Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. As the story goes, Eugenie wasn't happy that the Sussexes chose her wedding reception to share the happy news.

Radar Online previously reported that the announcement brought Eugenie to tears and "tipped her over the edge."

"She disappeared for a while after Harry and Meghan told the royal family the news," an insider said. "She felt furious at having been upstaged again by Harry and Meghan."