Prince Harry Was Reportedly 'Embarrassed' by Meghan's Pregnancy Announcement

An awkward pregnancy announcement just got a little more awkward. Back when Meghan Markle was pregnant with the adorable Archie, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan made the announcement that they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding, which, generally-speaking, is a no-no because it takes away from the bride and groom's big day. After the fact, there were mumblings that some, understandably, were irked by the timing of the Sussexes' reveal, but now a new report claims that among those people was Harry himself.
In October of 2018, the world found out Harry and Meghan were expecting.
Apparently, Eugenie was extra annoyed by the announcement because she was already put out by Harry and Meghan once before.
All of this said, the pregnancy reveal may not have been Harry's doing.
Previously, reports that Harry and Meghan made their pregnancy announcement at Eugenie's wedding were refuted.
After initial reports that Harry and Meghan revealed their pregnancy at Eugenie's wedding -- and the backlash that followed -- royal sources came out to say that that wasn't the case. It's hard to say, though. Eugenie's wedding was October 12 and Harry and Meghan publicly announced the pregnancy October 15, before embarking their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.
With so many things coming out about Harry and Meghan every day, it's hard to say what's fact and what's fiction.
To be honest, it's a little hard to believe Meghan would announce she's expecting at someone else's wedding -- regardless of how excited she and Prince Harry were to have a little one on the way.
Of course, we'll never know what really goes on behind closed doors in the royal family, but we're going to go ahead and give the duchess the benefit of the doubt on this one.
