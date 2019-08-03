Jana Duggar Is Trying to Make the Most of Her Single Life

There's a lot of talk about why Jana Duggar is still single at 30 (unlike the other older daughters in the Duggar family), but she's not bothered. In fact, Jana's enjoying her single life, and she's not even worried about when her wedding day will come.
Honestly, can we blame her for wanting to take her time with something as huge as marriage?
During a recent interview, Jana opened up about her single status.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Jana shared that while she does want to get married one day, she's just letting things happen as they're meant to.
This is a pretty big relief to hear, considering the fact that we'd expect there would be at least some pressure on her -- if not from the very courtship and marriage focused community she grew up in, then from watching her siblings start their own families and move out of the house.
But Jana ain't concerned!
Jana said she's 'not that worried' about marriage.
"Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path," she said.
And as far as we can tell, that's a lot -- as far as what she shares on Instagram goes, it seems like she lives a very happy life, doing things exactly as she wants to.
Let's just keep in mind that outside of the Duggar bubble, it's very normal to not be married by 30. Just saying!
She also said she's 'making the most' of her life as a single lady.
"I think if I sit there and I’m like, 'Oh no, I’m not married' and just [get] all worried about it, it makes things way worse," she said.
Yep, we hear that. It can be so exciting thinking about that next phase of life, but there's no need to rush into it. She'll never get this time with her family back, and she has a lot more freedom than her married siblings might.
Jana's definitely been keeping herself busy.
From the DIY projects she does around the house to all the traveling she's been doing -- like trips to visit younger sister Jinger Duggar in LA and the one she took to Las Vegas earlier this year -- it's pretty clear that Jana is living her best life. In fact, we would't be surprised if her sibs were a little jealous!
And now that even the youngest of the Duggar kids are getting older, that house must be getting a lot quieter. Peace at last!
We're glad to hear she's not letting the pressure get to her.
As happy as we are for her sisters who have found love, we're just as happy for Jana seeing her in all her single happiness. There might be a lot of debate and speculation about why Jana's still single, but honestly, it doesn't matter.
In the end, all that counts is how Jana feels about it, and she seems to be doing great. Good for her!
