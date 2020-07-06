Prince Harry Just Took Another Step To Distance Himself Even More From Royal Life

The more time passes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit, the more these two seem to distance themselves from their old jobs. And recently -- and very quietly -- Harry took another step back from his royal life, changing his constantly evolving title once again.

At least, that's what it seems like he's doing. 

  • Harry has dropped the "HRH" from his title on one of his ongoing projects. 

    Prince Harry
    Splash News

    The website for Travalyst -- Harry's initiative for more ecologically sustainable travel -- once referred to him as the "HRH Duke of Sussex," but now, suddenly, that has changed.

    "Led by The Duke of Sussex, Travalyst is a bold new global initiative founded by Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa, with the ambition to change the impact of travel, for good," noted the website.

    Very interesting ...

  • This isn't exactly surprising -- in fact, it's always been part of the deal. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    He and Meghan Markle have been directed to drop the royal part of their titles and move away from their "Sussex Royal" branding, so it makes sense that this change happened. He and Meghan are likely trying to make sure their titles have been updated everywhere ... and given how many projects they've both been involved in, of course that'll take some time.

  • There have been a lot of changes for these two -- some a lot more complicated than just their titles. 

    Prince Harry
    Splash News

    There have definitely been mixed reports about whether Harry's happy with his new life in Los Angeles, but last week, a source told the Sun that Harry's "overwhelmed" with guilt about leaving his family behind in the UK, especially because his dad and grandmother aren't getting any younger. 

    That has to be so hard, but Harry has to live his own life too -- even without his royal title.

  • It'll be interesting to see if his title changes again soon. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    It seems to have been evolving since he and Meghan announced their big exit in January, after all -- and at one point, Harry even wanted to be called by just his first name at an event, which is just about as casual as it gets. 

    The HRH is gone for good. That we know for sure. But the rest ... well, a lot of that is probably up to Harry and Meghan themselves.

  • In the end, we can't blame Harry for wanting to distance himself. 

    Prince Harry
    Splash News

    The royal life obviously hadn't worked for him (or Meghan) for a while before he left, so the more space he can put between him and the life that held him back, the better. At least, that's how we would feel.

    And whatever his title is, he'll always be Prince Harry to us -- and to most of the world. There's no getting around that!

