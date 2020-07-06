Prince Harry Just Took Another Step To Distance Himself Even More From Royal Life

Splash News
Splash News
The more time passes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit, the more these two seem to distance themselves from their old jobs. And recently -- and very quietly -- Harry took another step back from his royal life, changing his constantly evolving title once again.
At least, that's what it seems like he's doing.
-
Harry has dropped the "HRH" from his title on one of his ongoing projects.
-
This isn't exactly surprising -- in fact, it's always been part of the deal.
-
-
There have been a lot of changes for these two -- some a lot more complicated than just their titles.
-
It'll be interesting to see if his title changes again soon.
-
-
In the end, we can't blame Harry for wanting to distance himself.
Share this Story