Prince Harry's Reckless Spending Contributed to Fallout With Prince William

A new book has dropped a few bombs about Harry and William's relationship.

In Royal At War journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett revealed that both Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't take to Harry's relationship with Meghan quickly. Obviously, this news is nothing new, but the authors shared a few never-before-heard details.



Apparently, William asked "Is she the right one?" to Harry shortly after meeting Meghan and Harry took it as a "deliberate slight."

The authors also suggest that Harry was taken with Meghan's "confidence, commitment, drive and ambition" because "subconsciously he was seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age."