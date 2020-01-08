Prince Harry's Reckless Spending Contributed to Fallout With Prince William

Splash News
Big spender! We've heard a lot of reasons why things between Prince William and Prince Harry went sour -- Harry was jealous of Prince William's role in the royal family, William didn't approve of Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle, etc. -- but a recent report sheds light on a potential new issue between the brothers: Harry's reckless money habits.
A new book has dropped a few bombs about Harry and William's relationship.
In Royal At War journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett revealed that both Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't take to Harry's relationship with Meghan quickly. Obviously, this news is nothing new, but the authors shared a few never-before-heard details.
Apparently, William asked "Is she the right one?" to Harry shortly after meeting Meghan and Harry took it as a "deliberate slight."
The authors also suggest that Harry was taken with Meghan's "confidence, commitment, drive and ambition" because "subconsciously he was seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age."
Kate had a particular approach she used when Harry and Meghan started dating.
Instead of outright asking Harry if Meghan was the one, Kate took a more gentle approach.
"She gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate," the authors state in the book. Understandably, Harry still didn't appreciate Kate's advice.
Apparently, though, one of the main issues between William and Harry was Harry and Meghan's lavish lifestyle.
Evidently, after meeting Meghan, Harry started spending more money than ever.
"Harry’s [spending] transformation is revealed as one of the fundamental factors behind the deep fissure that opened between him and his brother, Prince William," noted the book, adding that Harry and Meghan spent money on things such as aromatherapy, acupuncture, and massages -- in addition to shelling out over half a million on Meghan's maternity clothes.
Another person who wasn't a fan of Harry's newfound penchant for spending? The Queen.
"The fact that Meghan splashed so much cash rang alarm bells with the traditionally conservative Queen Elizabeth," the authors wrote. "Growing up in the war left the monarch with a built-in sense of frugality and economy, despite being one of the richest women in the world."
The book also intimated that the monarch was "privately unhappy" with all the money Harry and Meghan spent on their Frogmore Cottage renovation.
From the sound of things, there were LOTS of factors that contributed to Harry and William's fallout.
