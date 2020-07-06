15 Reasons Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Might Be Ready to Leave LA

Splash News
It's only been a few months since Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles, California. They crossed the pond back in March, shortly before Canada and America closed their borders in order to deal with the world's ongoing health issues. The ex-royal couple had been living in seclusion in Vancouver before making the big move to the bustling Los Angeles area. For those who know Harry, it was a surprising decision -- and that's why it would be less surprising now if Harry and Meghan were ready to leave LA.
A huge part of why Harry wanted to step back from the royal family is because he's long disliked having to be in the public eye so much. And the press was not kind to Meghan, so it makes sense that she would have wanted to leave that toxic environment as well. (They traded one type of aggressive press for another.)
Los Angeles is basically the celebrity capital of the world, and as such it's teeming with reporters and photographers. In England, Harry had some protection from the press. There seemed to be mutual understanding that he would give them a certain amount of access in exchange for a certain amount of privacy. So at his private residence, Harry could retreat from cameras, and he didn't have to worry about his son, Archie, being photographed without his consent.
Los Angeles photographers don't have that same understanding with Harry.
Paparazzi will do whatever they can to get their shot, and they have been. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan have dealt with drones being flown over their LA property and being chased while driving around. It's hard to imagine that Harry will want to put up with this for long, and perhaps, it's only a matter of time before he and Meghan decide to relocate -- especially if things carry on their current trajectory in Los Angeles for the couple.
Here are a few reasons Meghan and Harry might be ready to leave Los Angeles.
It's Been Harder Than Harry Thought1
A source told Us Weekly that Harry wasn't prepared for how much of a difference living in Los Angeles would be. "[He] saw LA through rose-colored glasses" the source claimed, adding that Harry supposedly had "unrealistic expectations" of what the move would be like. "Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles," the source added.
He Reportedly Misses His Family2
It would make sense that leaving his close knit royal family behind would be a struggle for Harry. Reportedly, a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that Harry was struggling with some homesickness, and was in conversation with his father and grandmother (the Queen) frequently.
An alleged friend of Harry's added to Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, "He's always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that's what he's doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry's a loving, loyal guy so that will be very hard for him."
He May Also Miss the Structure of His Old Life3
Katie Nicholl also recently reported for Vanity Fair that Harry is allegedly feeling a bit aimless in Los Angeles. A source told Katie, "This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now. He doesn't have friends in LA like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job. So at the moment he’s a bit rudderless."
Hopefully, it won't always be that way for Harry, but it must be hard to be without family and friends during such a complicated time.
Meghan Has Reportedly Also Been Struggling4
Meghan's been dealing with a lot lately, from the breakdown of her friendship with Jessica Mulroney, to her lawsuit with the Mail on Sunday newspaper. Moving to a new place in the midst of all that doesn't help. An alleged relative of Meghan's told the Mirror that Meghan has been quiet lately, worrying this person. "I think she is likely to be feeling extremely low and probably struggling," the supposed relative claimed.
Meghan & Harry Have Faced Security Threats5
Since moving to LA, Meghan and Harry have had to deal with a new type of security threat: drones flying over their home. Reportedly, all throughout May, the couple reported drones flying as low as 20 feet above their house on five separate occasions. People are probably trying to get video or photos of the couple and their child at their new California mansion, and that has to be so stressful to deal with.
Upping Security Has Been Pricey6
To deal with the new threats to their security, Meghan and Harry hired a pricey new security team that costs them nearly $9,000 per day. The officers have done security for celebs -- like Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Amazon billionaire Jeff Besoz -- and their expertise definitely doesn't come cheap. Good thing Harry's dad is helping him pay.
Meghan & Harry Have to Contend With the Paparazzi7
Harry has been at war with the paparazzi for his entire life, since a high speed paparazzi chase contributed to his mother's death. But he just moved to one of the cities with the highest number of paparazzi around. A supposed friend of theirs claimed to The Daily Beast that the photographers have been known to follow Meghan and Harry -- much like they did Princess Diana.
"They were out driving in the last month in Los Angeles and were noticed by paparazzi," the friend said. "They were then tailed, followed and chased by two cars, which were being driven very erratically ... It was incredibly dangerous, shocking and scary. They were rattled, but they handled it the best way they could."
Nosy Fans Have Been an Issue as Well8
The mansion where Meghan and Harry are currently living is very close to the Beverly Drive Franklin Canyon Connector Trail, which recently opened back up to hikers. When people hit that trail, they can reportedly see right into the property, making it much less secure than Meghan and Harry would like. To address the issue, they installed 10-foot privacy screens along the outer walls.
They Haven't Found a House of Their Own Yet9
Right now, Meghan and Harry are staying at director Tyler Perry's LA mansion, supposedly rent-free while they look for a place of their own. They have a specific wish list for a permanent residence -- like for it to be in a gated community -- and have a separate house on site for Meghan's mom to live in. But so far, they haven't found the perfect place. Maybe it's a sign that they're not meant to stay?
And They Can't Even See Meghan's Mom10
A huge part of why Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles is because Meghan's mom, Doria, already lived there. (They wanted to be close to Grandma.) But with the state of the world as it is, and people isolating at home, the couple hasn't even been able to see Doria. If the social distancing goes on for a lot longer, the negatives of LA might greatly outweigh the positives for the duo.
The State of the World Isn't Great In Los Angeles11
Right now, California is one of the states with the highest number of people sick from our new normal, with Los Angeles being one of the cities with the highest case counts. There's also been unrest stemming from the Black Lives Matter movement, and while a majority of protests have been peaceful, there's just a lot of disruption going on in the area right now on all fronts.
Prince William Wants Them to Come Home12
A source told Us Weekly that between the state of America and the threats to Meghan and Harry's security, Prince William is eager for them to move somewhere else. "William's advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He's concerned about his brother's well-being and safety," the source claimed. It's unclear if Harry will heed his brother's advice.
They Haven't Really Been Able to Work13
Meghan and Harry had big plans to become "financially independent" when they stepped back from the royal family, but that hasn't been going very well. Their charity foundation, Archewell, has delayed its start amongst the current global situation, so neither Meghan or Harry is working to bring in money right now. That has to be adding to their stress level.
Many Don't Think Harry Will Be Happy in LA14
Harry's biographer, Angela Levin, told Newsweek that she thinks Los Angeles wasn't the right place for Harry to move. "They've swapped royalty for celebrity. Harry, when I interviewed him, said one of the things he absolutely didn't want to do was be thought of as a celebrity," Levin said. Unfortunately, he's still a person of interest, even if he's not a royal, and he'll be treated like a celebrity by everyone in LA -- especially the photographers and press.
They Aren't Likely to Ever Get Real Peace15
As Us Weekly noted, interest in Harry and Meghan probably won't ever die down, and they're very exposed living in Los Angeles. Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan told Us Weekly that he was surprised they chose to live in LA. "They were very much [in] a secure environment where they were [in England] ... But then, you know, to make the move to L.A. kind of puts you very much in the spotlight," he said.
He added that the more withdrawn the couple is, the more people will want to know what they're doing -- so photographers and press people likely won't leave them be any time soon. If they want to live in LA, they'll have to learn to deal with that.