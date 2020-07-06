15 Reasons Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Might Be Ready to Leave LA

Image: Splash News



Splash News It's only been a few months since Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles, California. They crossed the pond back in March, shortly before Canada and America closed their borders in order to deal with the world's ongoing health issues. The ex-royal couple had been living in seclusion in Vancouver before making the big move to the bustling Los Angeles area. For those who know Harry, it was a surprising decision -- and that's why it would be less surprising now if Harry and Meghan were ready to leave LA. A huge part of why Harry wanted to step back from the royal family is because he's long disliked having to be in the public eye so much. And the press was not kind to Meghan, so it makes sense that she would have wanted to leave that toxic environment as well. (They traded one type of aggressive press for another.)

Los Angeles is basically the celebrity capital of the world, and as such it's teeming with reporters and photographers. In England, Harry had some protection from the press. There seemed to be mutual understanding that he would give them a certain amount of access in exchange for a certain amount of privacy. So at his private residence, Harry could retreat from cameras, and he didn't have to worry about his son, Archie, being photographed without his consent.

Los Angeles photographers don't have that same understanding with Harry.

Paparazzi will do whatever they can to get their shot, and they have been. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan have dealt with drones being flown over their LA property and being chased while driving around. It's hard to imagine that Harry will want to put up with this for long, and perhaps, it's only a matter of time before he and Meghan decide to relocate -- especially if things carry on their current trajectory in Los Angeles for the couple.

Here are a few reasons Meghan and Harry might be ready to leave Los Angeles.